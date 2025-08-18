GES Opens Promotion Window for Senior Education Staff

Ghana Education Service (GES) has invited qualified teachers and officers to apply for promotion to key senior ranks.

Acting Deputy Director-General (Management Services), Prof. Smile Dzisi, announced applications are open for positions including Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II, and Principal Superintendent.

Eligible staff must have attained their current rank in or before 2020 and maintained continuous service since then, excluding approved leave periods. The application period runs from August 18 to September 5, 2025.

Notably, teachers applying with Master’s or PhD degrees must ensure their programmes feature on the GES approved study list. Certificates acquired before a previous promotion won’t count. For ADI, ADII, or Deputy Director roles, advanced degrees must have been obtained by 2022 at the latest.

All applications must be submitted online via the GES portal. Required supporting documents—recent passport photos, academic certificates, and promotion letters—should be uploaded in PDF format. For many educators, this represents a critical step toward advancing their professional impact within Ghana’s education system.