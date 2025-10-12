GES Official Urges Parents to Accept School Placements

Parents hoping their children will receive different school assignments need to face reality and prepare their wards for the academic year starting next week, according to a senior Ghana Education Service official.

Dr. Munawaru Issahaque, Deputy Director General in charge of Quality and Access at GES, delivered a frank message to families still holding out for placement changes: the mathematics simply doesn’t work in their favor, and it’s time to shift focus from wishful thinking to practical preparation.

Speaking during an interview with Bernard Avle on Channel One TV, Dr. Issahaque emphasized that between 95 and 99 percent of students have already received school assignments, though many parents remain dissatisfied for various reasons. As the October 18 to 20 reopening dates approach, he urged families to make peace with the reality that demand far exceeds available spaces.

“Prepare your child. If by today, tomorrow or the next day you realize that what change you want is not coming, you just have to understand that your child’s place is where he or she is,” he advised. “You prepare your prospectus so that Sunday you send the child to the school to ensure that they’re able to join their colleagues.”

The GES official didn’t sugarcoat the numbers confronting anxious parents. This year’s placement exercise saw 483,800 students successfully assigned to secondary institutions, representing 82 percent of the 590,309 who qualified. However, his comments about openings for 76,000 people versus 340,000 applicants suggest a significant portion of families are pursuing transfers or changes to more prestigious or convenient schools, creating a bottleneck that cannot possibly accommodate everyone’s preferences.

Dr. Issahaque predicted that as the October 15 deadline approaches, reality will dawn on families that the limited available spaces cannot stretch to meet every request. His message carried an underlying empathy for parents’ aspirations while maintaining firm ground on the practical impossibility of granting all placement change requests.

The deputy director general also issued a stern warning against falling prey to individuals claiming they can secure placement changes for a fee. He described such promises as fraudulent and invited parents who’ve paid money to these opportunists to report them directly to his office.

“They are so desperate and they are willing to pay, but if anyone has one person that you know has taken money from you, I am here, you can let me know that person. I am available and we’ll talk to the person,” he stated, making clear that GES is prepared to act against those exploiting anxious families.

His comments reflect a broader challenge facing Ghana’s education system, where demand for spaces at certain popular schools consistently outstrips supply. The computerized selection and placement system aims to distribute students equitably across available institutions, but parental preferences often cluster around a relatively small number of high-performing or conveniently located schools.

Students who’ve been placed are expected to report to their respective schools from October 18, 2025, giving families less than a week to finalize preparations. School heads have been directed to ensure smooth registration processes, and GES has warned that unauthorized admissions outside the official placement system will not be tolerated.

For parents still hoping for miracles, Dr. Issahaque’s message is essentially this: the window for changes is closing rapidly, if it hasn’t already closed. The practical step now is purchasing required items, reviewing prospectuses, and mentally preparing children for their assigned schools rather than leaving them in limbo while pursuing increasingly unlikely transfer possibilities.

The emphasis on preparation rather than expectation management suggests GES recognizes that many families are wasting valuable time seeking alternatives instead of helping their children transition successfully to the schools they’ve actually been assigned. With registration beginning this weekend, there’s barely time left for last minute shopping and orientation, let alone navigating bureaucratic processes for placement changes.

Education policy experts note that school quality varies across Ghana’s secondary system, but they also point out that student success depends heavily on individual effort and family support regardless of which institution they attend. Dr. Issahaque’s advice, while perhaps disappointing to some parents, ultimately serves students’ best interests by encouraging families to shift their energy toward ensuring successful integration rather than prolonging uncertainty.

The deputy director general’s willingness to personally address fraud complaints signals how seriously GES views the exploitation of desperate parents. In past academic years, reports have surfaced of individuals collecting payments with promises of securing preferred school placements, only to disappear once parents realized they’d been scammed.

As the weekend approaches and families across Ghana make final preparations for the new academic year, Dr. Issahaque’s message represents both a reality check and a call to action. The placement process has concluded for the vast majority of students, and the focus now must turn to ensuring they arrive at their assigned schools ready to learn and thrive.