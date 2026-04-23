Germany reaffirms Ghana security partnership after northern border inspection tour

Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft, has reaffirmed his country’s security and development partnership with Ghana following a courtesy call on Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, where the two sides reviewed cooperation across border security, migration, and climate-related stability challenges.

The meeting comes days after Ambassador Landshöft completed a field visit to Ghana’s Northern Region. The tour took him from Tamale through Bolgatanga to Paga, and across districts in the Upper West and Savannah Regions, where he inspected key security installations including a Ghana Immigration Service vehicle workshop in Tamale and the Paga border post, where Germany has provided logistical and protective equipment support.

During the engagement with the Minister, Ambassador Landshöft described the Ghana-Germany partnership as one of the most effective among Germany’s international engagements and sought continued guidance on deepening cooperation, particularly in training and capacity-building for Ghana’s security institutions.

Minister Muntaka acknowledged Germany’s longstanding contribution to Ghana’s security architecture and highlighted the successful extension of the Coastal States Stability Mechanism (CSSM) as a notable achievement. The CSSM focuses on enhancing stability and resilience in vulnerable communities across West Africa, with targeted interventions in areas such as Lambussie District and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District addressing persistent gaps in security, healthcare, and education.

The Minister pointed to the complexity of the broader security situation in northern Ghana, stressing the need to strengthen surveillance systems, improve inter-agency coordination, and address migration-related pressures. He also welcomed deeper Germany-Ghana collaboration on the intersection of climate stress and security, an area the Ambassador has identified as a growing priority.

Germany’s engagement with Ghana spans military cooperation, sustainable development, infrastructure, business, and education, with the Bundeswehr having collaborated with Ghana’s armed forces for over 23 years in training personnel and supporting peacekeeping capacity. Through the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG), a vehicle maintenance workshop is under construction in Tamale, due for completion in 2026, to serve as a logistics headquarters hub for Ghana’s Northern Command, with additional facilities planned for Bolgatanga and Wa.

Minister Muntaka reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to the partnership and reiterated the Ministry’s open-door policy for further engagement.