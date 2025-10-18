Germany Marks Unity Day, Celebrates 50 Years with Ghana

Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening ties with Ghana as the two nations celebrate 50 years of bilateral cooperation this year.

Speaking ahead of the 2025 German Unity Day celebration held on October 2, Landshöft commended Ghana’s reform momentum and growing international recognition, noting that cooperation between the two countries has spanned governance, agriculture, technical education and sustainable growth over five decades and is now “more modern and future oriented than ever.”

The ambassador emphasized that Ghana and Germany continue to stand together on the global stage through shared values in multilateralism and a rules based international order, working side by side within ECOWAS, the European Union and the United Nations. In a shifting global order, at a time when too many countries are stepping back from global responsibility, Ghana is stepping up, he said.

Highlighting three key focus areas for the future, security, business and labour migration, Landshöft said Germany and Ghana are strengthening cooperation to promote regional peace and stability in West Africa. Through joint initiatives at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre and with the German military advisory team working alongside the Ghana Armed Forces Signal School, both countries are building regional security capacity.

“At the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre and with our military advisory team working alongside the Ghana Armed Forces, we learn from each other. Together, we strengthen regional security architecture and help protect our citizens from threats,” he stated.

On business, the ambassador noted that German companies are increasingly exploring Ghana’s market, encouraged by President Mahama’s government’s readiness to embark on necessary reforms to attract more investments. German companies are looking for stable, reliable markets, and Ghana’s openness and reforms are a real asset, he said.

He referenced the strong interest shown at the Ambassadors’ Conference Business Day in Berlin, where companies demonstrated keen interest in engaging with the Ghana desk. The ambassador called it a clear signal that when President Mahama declared Ghana open for business, Germany listened.

Regarding labour migration, Landshöft praised President Mahama’s One Million Coder Programme as aligning with Germany’s need for skilled professionals. He noted that between 2020 and 2025, over 150,000 young Ghanaians received practical training through Ghanaian German cooperation, creating opportunities for Ghanaian youth while supporting growth in both societies.

“Investing in skills, training and entrepreneurship is linked with Germany’s demand for professionals and also creates opportunities for Ghanaian youth. Together we can create jobs, foster regional economic integration, spur innovation and build trust in trade. This is the core of our economic partnership,” he emphasized.

Beyond politics and economics, Landshöft celebrated the vibrant people to people connections, including over 60 university partnerships and thousands of Ghanaian students studying in Germany. He highlighted cultural exchange, particularly music, as one of the strongest bridges between the two nations.

The ambassador announced that the embassy would pay special tribute to the late Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba during the Unity Day celebration, describing him as the creator of Burger Highlife during his Hamburg years and calling the musical genre a symbol of Ghana German creativity.

The 2025 German Unity Day celebration, held at the ambassador’s residence in Accra on Thursday evening, October 2, featured performances by prominent Ghanaian artists including Abiana, Susan August, Baka Dabri, Okyeame Kwame and Stonebwoy. The event also showcased both German and Ghanaian cuisine alongside institutional exhibits demonstrating the breadth of bilateral cooperation.

German Unity Day is commemorated annually on October 3 to signify the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990, following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. The day is marked by official ceremonies, cultural events, concerts and public celebrations, with main national festivities hosted by a different federal state each year. This year, 2025 marks 35 years since German reunification.

“Germany stands with Ghana as a partner, a friend and a country with whom we share not only interests but also values,” the ambassador affirmed, underscoring the depth of the relationship that has evolved over half a century.

President Mahama received credentials from Ambassador Landshöft earlier in September alongside nine other new envoys at the Jubilee House. During that engagement, the German envoy commended President Mahama for what he described as the President’s remarkable leadership in regional and national affairs.

The 50 year milestone in Ghana Germany relations comes at a time when both countries face evolving global challenges. For Ghana, maintaining strong partnerships with established democracies like Germany provides diplomatic support and development expertise as the country works to consolidate its economic reforms and strengthen regional leadership within ECOWAS.

For Germany, Ghana represents a stable, democratic partner in a region facing significant security challenges, particularly with the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger following their withdrawal from ECOWAS. President Mahama has revealed that ECOWAS is continuing dialogue with these three Sahelian nations, a mediation effort that aligns with German interests in regional stability.

The emphasis on labour migration and skills training reflects broader shifts in German policy as the country grapples with labour shortages across multiple sectors. Ghana’s young, increasingly tech savvy population presents an opportunity for structured migration that benefits both countries, provided training and certification systems can be aligned effectively.

Whether the business interest expressed at the Berlin conference translates into actual investment flows will be a key test of the relationship’s practical impact. Ghana has successfully attracted significant German development cooperation over the decades, but private sector investment has been more modest compared to some other European partners.

The cultural dimension of the relationship, exemplified by the tribute to Daddy Lumba and the prominence of Burger Highlife in Ghana German connections, illustrates how migration and cultural exchange have created enduring bonds beyond official diplomacy. Thousands of Ghanaians living in Germany serve as bridges between the two societies, maintaining family ties while contributing to both economies through remittances and knowledge transfer.

As both countries mark this 50 year milestone, the relationship appears positioned for expansion, particularly in areas like renewable energy, digital skills development and regional security cooperation. The question is whether the momentum can be sustained and whether concrete outcomes in job creation, investment and capacity building will match the optimistic rhetoric that typically accompanies such diplomatic celebrations.