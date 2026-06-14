Germany Crush Curaçao 7-1 But Debutants Exit With Historic Goal and Head Held High

Livano Comenencia scored Curaçao’s first-ever World Cup goal and Dick Advocaat became the oldest manager in tournament history at 78, but Germany’s firepower proved relentless in Houston.

Germany opened their World Cup campaign with a devastating 7-1 victory over Curaçao at NRG Stadium in Houston, but the tournament debutants left with their heads held high after scoring their first-ever goal at the finals and creating a moment that will live forever in the island nation’s football history.

Germany needed just six minutes to break through. Felix Nmecha slotted calmly beyond Eloy Room after a slick passing move, handing the four-time champions an early lead. The Germans looked in complete control, but Curaçao stunned the stadium in the 21st minute. After a defensive mistake, Livano Comenencia reacted quickest to fire past Manuel Neuer and score the first World Cup goal in his country’s history, sparking unforgettable celebrations among players and supporters.

For a brief moment, Curaçao dared to dream. The underdogs held firm for much of the first half, but Germany’s quality eventually told. Nico Schlotterbeck rose highest to meet Nathaniel Brown’s corner just before the break, restoring the lead. Moments later, Riechedly Bazoer brought down Nmecha inside the area, and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty to send Germany into half-time with a 3-1 advantage.

Any hopes of a Curaçao comeback disappeared almost immediately after the restart. Jamal Musiala raced onto a perfectly weighted Joshua Kimmich pass and finished clinically to make it 4-1 after only a minute of the second half. Brown capped an impressive performance with a superb volley, substitute Deniz Undav added another, and Havertz grabbed his second of the night with a delicate finish to complete the 7-1 rout.

Germany dominated possession with 65 percent and registered 26 shots, 11 on target, while limiting Curaçao to just six attempts. German passing accuracy stood at 89 percent compared to Curaçao’s 84 percent.

Beyond the scoreline, the match carried historic significance. Curaçao were making their World Cup debut, and head coach Dick Advocaat, at 78, became the oldest manager ever to take charge of a team at the tournament. The 7-1 scoreline also represented a historic recurring result for Germany, mirroring their famous 2014 semi-final triumph over Brazil.

According to a report by Accra Street Journal, Julian Nagelsmann’s side began their campaign in devastating fashion, moving to the top of Group E with three points and a commanding goal difference. Curaçao leave with a heavy defeat, but also with a place in the history books thanks to Comenencia’s goal and Advocaat’s record—moments that no result can erase.