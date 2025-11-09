Germany And ECOWAS Strengthen Partnership With €49 Million Commitment To West Africa

Germany and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have reaffirmed their enduring partnership with a renewed pledge to advance peace, security, good governance, sustainable economic growth, and institutional resilience across the region. Following bilateral negotiations on development cooperation held at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on November 4–5, 2025, the German Government announced a new commitment of €49 million (₦82 billion) to support ECOWAS initiatives in peace and security, economic development, and health.

High-Level Dialogue

The negotiations brought together senior representatives from both sides, including:

– H.E. Annett Günther, Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria and ECOWAS

– Mr. Christoph Rauh, Director for Africa at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

– H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice President of ECOWAS, who led the ECOWAS delegation

Vice President Tchintchibidja welcomed the German delegation and reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to regional integration and resilience in the face of political, economic, and security challenges.

Areas of Cooperation

Discussions centered on priority areas that define the ECOWAS–Germany partnership:

– Building peaceful and inclusive societies

– Advancing regional economic integration

– Supporting climate and energy transition

– Strengthening health systems

Germany’s support will include institutional reforms, regional trade facilitation, climate-friendly energy solutions, and pandemic prevention and response.

Shared Vision

Both sides acknowledged current challenges—including political transitions, economic pressures, and the need for institutional reform—and pledged to address them through dialogue, technical assistance, transparent communication of results, and inclusive citizen engagement. The negotiations concluded with a joint commitment to ECOWAS Vision 2050 and Germany’s Africa Strategy, underscoring shared priorities for a prosperous, integrated, and stable West Africa.

Statements from Leaders

Vice President Tchintchibidja praised Germany’s consistent support:

“Through our equitable partnership, we are working towards deeper integration, enhanced peace and security, and ultimately an inclusive, resilient, and prosperous region.”

Ambassador Günther emphasized Germany’s enduring role:

“Germany stands firmly with ECOWAS as a trusted partner, united by shared values of peace, stability, and inclusive growth. Our cooperation is about empowering institutions, strengthening democracy, and improving lives across the region.”

Mr. Rauh highlighted the principles guiding the partnership:

“Our cooperation reflects mutual respect and a shared vision—to promote peaceful and inclusive societies, create economic opportunities, and strengthen regional solidarity.”

Longstanding Partnership

Germany has been a reliable partner of ECOWAS since 1985, with ongoing bilateral technical and financial cooperation projects valued at approximately €494 million. For the 2025–2026 period, the new €49 million package includes €32.8 million for financial cooperation and €16.2 million for technical cooperation, delivered through BMZ and its implementing agencies—GIZ, KfW, and PTB.

Over the decades, this collaboration has advanced peacebuilding, governance reforms, climate resilience, pandemic control, trade facilitation, and institutional capacity development, reinforcing Germany’s role as a strategic partner in West Africa’s progress.