German Tourist Dies After Cobra Bite at Egypt Hotel Show

A 57-year-old German tourist has died after being bitten by a snake, believed to be an Egyptian cobra, during a snake charmer performance at a hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egypt, in an incident now under investigation by German authorities.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was on holiday with two relatives from the Unterallgäu district of Bavaria when the group attended the show as part of the hotel’s entertainment programme in early April. During the performance, two snakes were draped around the necks of audience members. One of the snakes subsequently crawled inside the man’s clothing and bit him on the leg.

He immediately showed signs of envenomation and went into shock. Hotel staff resuscitated him on site before he was transferred to hospital, where he later died.

Bavarian police and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death. A police spokesman said the inquiry is currently being conducted openly and is not specifically targeting the snake charmer. Toxicology results are still pending and no arrests have been made.

Egyptian authorities told reporters they were not aware of the incident at the time of the initial report.

Hurghada has been the site of several serious tourist incidents in recent years. An Italian visitor was killed by a tiger shark off the nearby coast of Marsa Alam in December 2024, and a Russian tourist died in a separate shark attack in Hurghada in the summer of the same year.

Snake charming performances involving direct audience contact with venomous reptiles have drawn criticism from wildlife experts and animal welfare organisations over safety risks to both participants and animals.