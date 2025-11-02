German President Steinmeier Arrives for Three Day State Visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived in Ghana for a three day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, and development between the two nations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed the arrival in a statement posted on social media platforms. “An honour to welcome the President of Germany, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to Ghana on behalf of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” Ablakwa announced. “Ghana is absolutely elated to host the German President on a three day State Visit.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister emphasized the significance of the visit for deepening relations between both countries. “The inseparable bond between Ghana and Germany is about to get even stronger and more beneficial to the citizens of our two countries,” he stated.

The state visit, which runs from Sunday, November 2 through Tuesday, November 4, marks the first visit by a German Head of State to Ghana since the country’s return to constitutional rule. Official engagements will commence on Monday, November 3 with a full military Guard of Honour at Jubilee House.

President Steinmeier will hold a closed-door meeting with President John Dramani Mahama followed by broader bilateral talks led by both leaders and their respective delegations. Discussions are expected to focus on investment, digital innovation, trade, and sustainable development cooperation.

The visit includes a State Luncheon at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Accra honoring the German President and his delegation. Later, President Steinmeier will visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park where he will lay a wreath at the tomb of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The German President’s itinerary also features an interactive session with young Ghanaian Information Technology (IT) professionals, underscoring the emphasis both countries place on technology and innovation partnerships. The Monday program will conclude with a reception hosted at the German Ambassador’s residence in Accra.

On the final day of his visit, President Steinmeier will travel to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where he will perform a sod-cutting ceremony at the Kumasi Technical Institute. He is expected to engage with the Vice-Chancellor, staff, and alumni of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), highlighting educational and scientific partnerships between Ghana and Germany.

The German President will also visit the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research and pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace. President Steinmeier is scheduled to depart Ghana on Tuesday evening, November 4.

Relations between Ghana and Germany have been characterized by mutual respect and productive engagement spanning several decades. Ghana’s inclusion in the G20 Compact with Africa, initiated under Germany’s presidency in 2017, underscored the country’s role as a key partner in West Africa.

The Compact aims to promote private investment, economic growth, and job creation across Africa, with Ghana emerging as one of its most successful participants. The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce, established in 2011, and Germany Trade and Invest, which opened in 2014, connect German businesses to Ghana’s growing markets in renewable energy, manufacturing, and digital technology.

Trade relations between both nations have strengthened over the years. In 2023, Germany’s imports from Ghana reached 241.3 million euros while exports totaled 251.6 million euros, covering machinery, chemical products, and foodstuffs. Ghana’s exports, mainly agricultural goods and raw materials, continue to find a stable market in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ghana in 2023 with a business delegation, deepening trade and investment discussions. Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited Germany for the Hamburg Sustainability Conference and the Munich Security Conference in 2024.

President Mahama has previously commended Germany’s enduring support, particularly through contributions to the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre and capacity-building initiatives. Ghana remains determined to strengthen cooperation in economic development, technology, and regional stability.