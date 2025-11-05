German Nurse Gets Life Term for Killing Ten Patients

A 44 year old palliative care nurse in Germany received a life sentence on Wednesday for murdering 10 patients and attempting to kill 27 others through lethal injections administered to reduce his workload during night shifts.

The Aachen Regional Court found the defendant guilty of crimes committed between December 2023 and May 2024 at a hospital in Wuerselen, near the western city of Aachen. The court determined the offenses carried a particular severity of guilt, which bars him from early release after 15 years, normally an option under German law in such cases.

Prosecutors accused the unnamed nurse of playing master of life and death over those in his care. The nurse injected mostly elderly patients with high doses of sedatives and painkillers, including morphine and midazolam, a muscle relaxant also used in executions in the United States, simply to lighten his duties during night shifts.

The man suffered from a personality disorder, had never shown any compassion for the patients, and had voiced no remorse during the trial, according to prosecutors. Court testimony revealed the nurse worked without enthusiasm, with no motivation, and displayed irritation and lack of empathy toward patients requiring intensive care.

The defendant began his nursing career in 2007 after completing his professional training and worked in several facilities across Germany, including in Cologne, before joining the Wuerselen hospital in 2020. Authorities arrested him in the summer of 2024 following suspicious patient deaths that prompted a broader investigation.

Prosecutors told AFP that exhumations have taken place to identify further victims and that the man may be put on trial again. The possibility of additional charges suggests the death toll could rise as investigations continue into other suspicious incidents during his career.

His defense had demanded an acquittal at the trial which began in March. German privacy laws prevent the public identification of the convicted nurse, whose name has been withheld from all official court proceedings and media reports.

The case echoes that of nurse Niels Hoegel, who was handed a life sentence in 2019 for murdering 85 patients and who is believed to be modern Germany’s most prolific serial killer. Hoegel killed patients with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005 before he was caught, and psychiatrists said he suffered from a severe narcissistic disorder.

In July, a 40 year old palliative care specialist named by media as Johannes M. went on trial in Berlin accused of killing 15 patients with lethal injections between 2021 and 2024. In at least five cases, he is suspected of setting fire to his victims’ homes in an attempt to cover up his crimes.

The recurring pattern of healthcare workers using their access to vulnerable patients for lethal purposes has prompted discussions about oversight and monitoring in German medical facilities. Medical professionals in Germany are typically subject to regulatory oversight by regional medical chambers, though critics argue that such bodies primarily focus on licensing and professional standards rather than criminal behavior detection.

The verdict delivered Wednesday can be appealed under German legal procedures, though prosecutors expressed confidence in the strength of evidence presented during the eight month trial. The court heard testimony from multiple witnesses, reviewed medical records, and examined forensic evidence linking the nurse to the deaths and attempted murders.

Palliative care units treat patients with serious illnesses who require specialized pain management and end of life care, making them particularly vulnerable to abuse by healthcare providers. The Wuerselen hospital has not publicly commented on what systemic changes, if any, have been implemented following the arrests and convictions.

Legal experts note that life sentences in Germany typically involve a minimum of 15 years before parole eligibility, but the particular severity of guilt designation effectively eliminates that possibility in this case. The designation is reserved for the most heinous crimes and reflects judicial determination that the convicted person poses an ongoing danger to society.

Investigators are looking at several other suspicious incidents during the nurse’s career, German media reported. This broader examination may reveal whether earlier warning signs were missed or whether institutional failures allowed the crimes to continue undetected for months.