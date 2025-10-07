German Mayor Critical After Stabbing Attack at Home

Iris Stalzer, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke in western Germany, remains in critical condition following a stabbing attack at her residence on Tuesday, October 7, prompting an intensive police investigation and condemnation from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The 57-year-old Social Democrat was discovered with life-threatening injuries around noon local time outside her home in the North Rhine-Westphalia town near Dortmund. Emergency services transported her to hospital where she underwent treatment for multiple stab wounds to her stomach and back.

Police have arrested both of Stalzer’s adopted children for forensic purposes and are exploring all investigative avenues, including the possibility of a family connection to the attack. Her 15-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were present at the residence when authorities arrived, according to multiple German media outlets.

The teenager reportedly told officers that his mother had been attacked by “several men on the street,” though authorities have not ruled out a family-related motive, noting there had been a prior domestic violence incident in the family during summer 2025. Regional broadcaster WDR reported that police had been called to Stalzer’s residence on several occasions in the past due to reports of domestic violence.

Police spokesperson Tino Schäfer told reporters that the motive for the crime remains completely unclear and investigators are pursuing all possible angles. At this stage, authorities have stated there are no clear indications of a political motivation behind the attack.

A large-scale police operation was launched in Herdecke, with streets around Stalzer’s home sealed off as forensic teams gathered evidence. A rescue helicopter was deployed to the scene, and a homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Stalzer was elected as mayor of Herdecke on September 28, securing just over 52 percent of the vote. She had been scheduled to officially assume office in November. Following her electoral victory, she posted on Instagram expressing gratitude to citizens for their trust and outlining her vision to shape and develop the town.

Chancellor Merz condemned what he described as “an abhorrent act” and said his thoughts were with Stalzer’s family and relatives. “We fear for the life of mayor-elect Iris Stalzer and hope for her full recovery,” he wrote on social media.

Stalzer is a qualified lawyer specializing in employment legislation and had previously served on Herdecke’s city council before winning the mayoral election. She has lived in the town for most of her life and is married with two teenage children.

The attack has sent shockwaves through Germany’s political community, particularly given recent concerns about violence targeting public officials. However, investigators have emphasized they are not jumping to conclusions about potential motives while the investigation remains in its early stages.

Her Instagram account has been flooded with messages of support since news of the attack broke. Supporters have left comments wishing her a speedy recovery and expressing shock at the incident.

Police have appealed urgently to the public for any information that might assist with their investigation. They are asking anyone who was in the area around noon on Tuesday or who may have relevant information to come forward.

The case has drawn attention to broader questions about the safety of elected officials in Germany, though authorities stress it’s premature to characterize this as a politically motivated attack. Investigators are working to establish a clear timeline of events and determine exactly what happened at Stalzer’s residence.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on Stalzer’s medical condition. Hospital officials have not released detailed updates about her status beyond confirming she remains in critical care with life-threatening injuries.

The small town of Herdecke, located in the Ennepe-Ruhr district with a population of approximately 22,000 residents, has been left reeling by the attack on its incoming mayor. Community members have expressed concern and support for Stalzer and her family during this difficult time.

Authorities have not yet announced any charges in connection with the case. The investigation continues as detectives work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and establish who bears responsibility for the attack on the mayor-elect.