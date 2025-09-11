German Leader Warns of Power Replacing International Law

Former German Bundestag President Norbert Lammert has warned that world leaders are increasingly choosing displays of force over adherence to internationally agreed laws, marking a dangerous shift in global governance.

Speaking at the 2025 Konrad Adenauer Stiftung annual conference at Accra’s Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Lammert expressed concern over what he described as a fundamental transformation in international relations.

“The single most important shift which takes place is the replacement of rules by sheer power… More and more brutal power,” the KAS Chairman stated. “And I don’t speak of imposed rules, I speak about agreed rules.”

Lammert, who serves as Chairman of the German political foundation closely associated with the Christian Democratic Union, emphasized the fragility of democratic institutions and international agreements in today’s geopolitical climate.

Drawing parallels between Ghana and Germany’s democratic journeys, he noted that both countries required complex transitions to establish democratic governance, underscoring that democracy cannot be taken for granted.

“Germany hasn’t invented democratic rules, obviously, and we needed a complicated second approach,” Lammert observed. “And to some extent, the experience of Ghana after getting independence was similar.”

The former Bundestag President expressed deep concern over the erosion of foundational international principles, warning that human rights declarations, sovereignty guarantees, border integrity, and self-determination principles are all under threat.

He noted that contemporary global problems have become interconnected, making isolated solutions impossible. “The conditions in the world have developed in such a way that it is no longer possible to look at and solve a single problem on its own,” he stated.

Lammert praised Ghana’s long-standing cooperation with KAS, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year, highlighting the importance of institutional democracy through parliamentary systems and political parties.

“It’s not just by accident that in our international activities we insist, particularly the Adenauer foundation insists, particularly on cooperation with parliaments and with political parties,” he explained, emphasizing these institutions’ vital role in maintaining political systems.

The conference brought together political leaders, academics, and civil society representatives to discuss contemporary challenges facing democratic governance and international cooperation.

KAS operates in more than 120 countries through over 70 offices abroad, promoting democracy, rule of law, and social market economy principles based on the legacy of Germany’s first post-war Chancellor Konrad Adenauer.

Lammert’s warnings come amid growing global tensions and challenges to multilateral institutions, reflecting broader concerns about the stability of the international rules-based order established after World War II.

The foundation’s Ghana programme focuses on promoting good governance, fostering democracy and social justice, empowering political leadership, and supporting local political participation across all regions of the country.

His remarks underscore mounting concerns among democratic leaders about authoritarian trends and the erosion of international cooperation mechanisms designed to maintain global stability and peace.