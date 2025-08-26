German and Belgian Leaders Oppose Seizing Russian Central Bank Assets

Germany and Belgium have expressed strong reservations about proposals to confiscate frozen Russian state funds, warning that such moves could undermine global financial stability and legal precedents.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever outlined their concerns during a Berlin press conference on Tuesday, emphasizing the complex legal and economic implications of asset seizure proposals.

De Wever highlighted the legal immunity typically afforded to central bank reserves, noting that Russian state funds currently immobilized at Brussels-based Euroclear enjoy such protections. He warned that confiscating these assets could signal to other nations that European financial centers might seize state funds for political reasons.

The Belgian leader cautioned that such precedent could prompt countries worldwide to withdraw their foreign currency reserves from European institutions, potentially destabilizing international financial markets. This exodus could weaken Europe’s role as a global financial hub.

De Wever characterized the current arrangement as sustainable, comparing it to “a goose that lays golden eggs” since windfall profits from the frozen assets already support Ukraine aid programs. He suggested maintaining the status quo while preserving the assets as potential leverage in future peace negotiations.

Merz reinforced these concerns, warning about possible disruptions to capital markets and legal risks that Belgium might face if funds were accessed through questionable legal mechanisms. The German chancellor emphasized the need for careful consideration of long-term consequences.

The discussion reflects broader European debates about how to maximize pressure on Russia while maintaining financial system integrity. Various proposals have emerged for using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukrainian reconstruction and military support.

Euroclear, one of Europe’s largest securities settlement systems, holds significant Russian central bank reserves that were frozen following sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These assets represent billions of euros in potential resources.

Current European Union approaches focus on using investment returns from frozen assets rather than the principal amounts. This strategy aims to support Ukraine while avoiding direct confiscation that could create dangerous precedents for international law.

Legal experts have noted the complexity of seizing sovereign assets, particularly central bank reserves that enjoy special protections under international law. These immunities exist to facilitate global trade and financial stability.

The cautious approach from Germany and Belgium contrasts with more aggressive proposals from some European lawmakers who favor direct asset seizure. These differing views reflect ongoing policy tensions within the European Union over Russia sanctions strategy.

Financial industry representatives have generally supported the measured approach, citing concerns about maintaining Europe’s attractiveness as a destination for international reserves and investments. Aggressive asset seizure could damage confidence in European financial institutions.

The debate continues as European leaders balance desires to support Ukraine with concerns about protecting the legal frameworks that underpin international financial systems. The outcome could influence global approaches to economic sanctions and asset freezing.