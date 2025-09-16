Georgina Rodríguez wore the priciest jewels on the Venice Red Carpet 2025

, with an estimated cost of $5.85 million

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival transformed into a showcase of extraordinary luxury jewelry, with Georgina Rodríguez claiming the spotlight as the celebrity wearing the most expensive accessories valued at an estimated $5.85 million.

The Spanish model and partner of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo dominated headlines when she appeared on the red carpet September 3rd, displaying what industry experts describe as one of the most valuable jewelry collections ever assembled for a single festival appearance.

Her eye-catching ensemble centered around her oval-cut engagement ring from Ronaldo, estimated between 30-35 carats with valuations ranging from $3 million to $6 million depending on quality specifications. The ring was complemented by over 100 carats of additional diamonds from Italian luxury house Pasquale Bruni, adding approximately $650,000 in combined jewelry value.

Julia Roberts secured second place with an estimated $2.15 million in Chopard jewelry, featuring diamond earrings and sapphire-diamond bracelets that reportedly start at $300,000 per piece. The Academy Award winner’s selection demonstrated the continuing appeal of established luxury houses among A-list celebrities.

What emerges as particularly significant is the dominance of Tiffany & Co. among the festival’s most expensively adorned celebrities. Four of the ten highest-valued jewelry wearers chose the American luxury brand, including Chloë Sevigny, Emily Blunt, Amanda Seyfried, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Sevigny’s third-place position featured a remarkable 79-carat natural diamond necklace paired with 17-carat earrings and a diamond cocktail ring, with her complete Tiffany & Co. ensemble valued at $1.95 million. This selection highlighted the brand’s continuing strength in high-jewelry markets.

The luxury jewelry market’s relationship with celebrity endorsements has reached unprecedented heights, with recent analysis indicating the sector now generates $12.3 billion globally. Italian film festivals account for 18% of all high-profile brand collaborations, making Venice particularly crucial for luxury houses seeking maximum visibility.

Riley Keough claimed fourth position with her $1.6 million Cartier pieces, centered around a Cafayate high-jewelry necklace from the brand’s En Équilibre collection. Cartier’s high jewelry regularly commands seven-figure prices, making her selection strategically significant for both personal style and brand positioning.

Emily Blunt’s fifth-place ranking featured $1.38 million in Tiffany & Co. creations from the Blue Book 2024 collection, including platinum and yellow gold earrings with red and pink spinels alongside matching rings. Her choices reinforced Tiffany’s festival dominance while showcasing the brand’s colored gemstone expertise.

The festival’s luxury jewelry displays extend beyond simple celebrity endorsement into strategic brand positioning. Each appearance represents calculated investments by luxury houses seeking to associate their creations with cinema’s most prestigious international platform.

Heidi Klum’s sixth-place selection of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, valued around $900,000, included two diamond chokers typically ranging between six and seven figures. Her choices demonstrated how established jewelry designers compete alongside heritage luxury brands for celebrity attention.

Seventh-ranked Shailene Woodley wore approximately $800,000 in Bulgari pieces, featuring a Serpenti necklace with ruby accents plus diamond stud earrings. A similar Serpenti diamond necklace previously sold at auction for $406,000, providing market validation for the estimated valuations.

Amanda Seyfried’s eighth-place position showcased classic Tiffany & Co. bird-inspired jewelry totaling $625,000, including an 11-carat diamond brooch and matching earrings. Her selection highlighted how traditional luxury motifs maintain appeal among contemporary celebrities.

The festival’s jewelry narrative concludes with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Matilde Gioli, both wearing approximately $550,000 in accessories. Huntington-Whiteley continued the Tiffany & Co. theme with platinum and diamond pieces, while Gioli represented emerging luxury house Messika with pieces from their new Terres d’Instinct collection.

For Ghana’s growing luxury market, these Venice displays demonstrate how celebrity jewelry choices influence global luxury consumption patterns. As local wealthy consumers increasingly follow international fashion trends, understanding these high-profile selections becomes relevant for luxury retailers and fashion observers.

The economic implications extend beyond individual purchases to broader luxury market dynamics. Venice Film Festival jewelry displays traditionally influence seasonal luxury sales, with celebrities’ choices often driving demand for similar pieces among affluent consumers worldwide.

The festival’s emphasis on Italian jewelry houses like Pasquale Bruni and Messika alongside established international brands reflects the continuing strength of European luxury craftsmanship. These selections demonstrate how traditional jewelry expertise remains competitive against modern marketing approaches.

For African luxury consumers, the Venice displays highlight the importance of heritage brands while showcasing emerging luxury houses that could become increasingly relevant in growing markets. The festival serves as a preview of luxury trends that typically influence global markets for months afterward.

The total estimated value of jewelry worn by the top ten celebrities exceeds $17 million, demonstrating the festival’s role as one of the world’s most important luxury jewelry showcases. These investments by luxury houses reflect their confidence in cinema’s continuing power to influence global luxury consumption.

As luxury markets continue evolving globally, events like Venice Film Festival remain crucial indicators of industry direction and consumer preference trends that ultimately influence luxury retail strategies from Europe to emerging markets like Ghana.