Georgian authorities launched a criminal investigation Monday after the BBC published evidence suggesting police deployed a World War One era chemical agent against anti-government protesters in 2024, intensifying scrutiny over the country’s handling of sustained political unrest. The State Security Service (SSS) said it would examine both the credibility of the allegations and whether the report itself harms Georgia’s national interests.

The BBC investigation indicated authorities may have used camite, also known as bromobenzyl cyanide, a toxic compound once deployed by the French military during World War One. The agent has been out of use since the 1930s, replaced by less potent riot control chemicals. Experts consulted by the BBC concluded that deploying an obsolete and more powerful agent when safer alternatives exist could classify the substance as a chemical weapon.

The State Security Service framed its inquiry as examining potential crimes on two fronts. Officials said the BBC report contains indications of offenses directed against the life and health of citizens that would fundamentally violate their lawful interests if confirmed. However, the agency simultaneously stated it would investigate whether the publication constitutes a crime of the opposite nature by seriously harming Georgia’s national interests, international image and reputation.

The BBC spoke with chemical weapons experts, whistleblowers from Georgia’s riot police and doctors, finding evidence indicating use of the agent. Multiple high level sources from the Special Tasks Department, Georgia’s riot police unit, helped identify the likely chemical used in water cannons deployed against demonstrators, according to the investigation.

Lasha Shergelashvili, the department’s former head of weaponry who resigned in 2022 and now lives in Ukraine, told the BBC he tested the same compound for potential use in water cannons in 2009. He described effects far stronger and longer lasting than conventional tear gas, estimating the agent proved approximately ten times more powerful than standard riot control chemicals. Shergelashvili said he recommended against its use, but water cannon vehicles were loaded with the substance until at least 2022 when he left the country.

According to the BBC, Shergelashvili didn’t know the name of the chemical, but the channel obtained a 2019 riot police inventory listing two unidentified substances labeled Chemical liquid UN1710 and Chemical powder UN3439. A former senior riot police officer confirmed the document’s authenticity. Chemical weapons experts identified these United Nations codes as matching bromobenzyl cyanide and related compounds.

Protesters reported severe symptoms lasting weeks after water cannons were deployed on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue during demonstrations. One demonstrator told the BBC he felt the water burning his skin and the sensation could not immediately be washed off. Dr. Konstantine Chakhunashvili, a pediatrician among those sprayed, said his skin felt as though it was burning for days and washing made symptoms worse.

Chakhunashvili collected survey responses from nearly 350 people exposed to riot control measures during the protests. Almost half reported at least one symptom persisting for over 30 days, including headaches, fatigue, cough, respiratory distress and vomiting. Sixty nine respondents he later examined showed significantly higher prevalence of abnormalities in cardiac electrical signals, according to his peer-reviewed study accepted for publication by Toxicology Reports.

The BBC defended its investigation in a statement, saying the reporting was based on hearing directly from protesters, multiple whistleblowers, United Nations (UN) experts and experts inside Georgia, as well as a medical study and written documents and reports. The broadcaster emphasized that the reporting serves the public interest and the evidence gathered is clearly presented for audiences.

Georgian authorities rejected the findings as absurd, insisting police acted legally in response to illegal actions of brutal criminals. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has refused repeated requests from civil society organizations to identify substances used during protest dispersals. The ruling Georgian Dream party announced plans to sue the BBC in international courts, claiming the report contains false information without factual support.

Eight Georgian opposition parties issued a joint statement Monday evening urging trusted international institutions to conduct an independent investigation to establish facts, identify those responsible and prevent further use of such substances. The parties argued that in a country where all state institutions are subordinated to a single political party, an impartial internal investigation proves unrealistic. They stated that if confirmed, the chemical use would constitute severe violation of international norms, human rights obligations and Georgia’s commitments under international conventions.

Alice Jill Edwards, UN special rapporteur on torture, stated the BBC evidence led her to consider the use of chemicals in water cannons as an experimental weapon. She emphasized that such experimental use would absolutely constitute a human rights violation. Her comments add international legal weight to concerns about Georgian authorities’ crowd control methods.

The political crisis that sparked the protests began following parliamentary elections in October 2024 that opposition parties denounced as rigged in favor of Georgian Dream. Opposition groups rejected the results entirely, refusing to recognize the vote’s legitimacy. Public anger intensified dramatically when the government announced on November 28, 2024, that it would delay seeking to open European Union (EU) membership talks with Brussels until 2028.

The EU membership postponement struck at a core national aspiration, triggering mass demonstrations that continue daily across the Black Sea nation. Georgia had applied for EU membership in March 2022, and the decision to freeze integration efforts reversed what many Georgians viewed as their country’s fundamental strategic direction. The protests that erupted represent some of the largest political demonstrations Georgia has witnessed in recent years.

During early stages of protests, police deployed water cannons and tear gas to break up crowds. Georgia’s rights ombudsman and Amnesty International documented what they characterized as severe police misconduct. Both organizations stated that police treatment of detained demonstrators amounted to torture, allegations the government has not substantively addressed publicly. The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) demanded details from the Interior Ministry at the time, noting that police actively used chemical agents including tear gas and chemical irritants mixed into water cannons.

Camite belongs to a chemical group designated as White Cross. Its vapor severely irritates eyes and moist linings of the nose and throat, and in higher concentrations can cause serious health problems. The substance also produces severe and sometimes unwashable skin irritation or burns, prolonged coughing lasting weeks, nausea and cardiac irregularities. These effects differ markedly from CS gas, the modern tear gas replacement that disperses relatively quickly and is considered less harmful.

The compound was developed during World War One as a chemical warfare agent. French forces deployed it against German troops, but military planners phased it out in the 1930s after determining it proved too dangerous even for battlefield use. Modern crowd control experts express surprise that any police force would maintain stocks of such an obsolete chemical given the availability of safer alternatives specifically designed for law enforcement applications.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs previously admitted that tear gas chemicals were used in water cannons but insisted their deployment followed international standards. However, human rights groups noted that according to experts, the specific devices and chemical combinations employed are classified as prohibited or of high risk under international guidelines governing law enforcement equipment.

The BBC investigation included laboratory analysis, documentation from Georgian authorities and expert interviews. Samples taken from protest sites reportedly revealed residues containing bromobenzyl cyanide. A Georgian police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that the compound used to load water cannons when Shergelashvili led the weaponry division was the same compound used during the crackdown on protests in late 2024.

The State Security Service said its investigation aims to determine what information the BBC relied upon, including interviews and testimonies cited in the investigation, and to assess how relevant and credible this information may be. The agency indicated it expects to target respondents interviewed by the BBC about their experiences, raising concerns among civil society groups about potential retaliation against witnesses who cooperated with the investigation.

Georgian Dream has consistently rejected accumulating domestic and international accusations of democratic backsliding and adopting a pro-Russian orientation. The party maintains it protects Georgian sovereignty and pursues an independent foreign policy path, despite criticism from Western governments and civil society organizations. However, the chemical weapon allegations, combined with documented cases of torture and excessive force, deepen international concerns about Georgia’s trajectory under current leadership.

The controversy arrives as Georgia faces persistent questions about its democratic credentials and relationship with Russia. The country fought a brief war with Russia in 2008 that resulted in Russian occupation of approximately 20 percent of Georgian territory. Many Georgians view EU membership as essential to securing their country’s independence and democratic development, making the government’s decision to delay integration efforts particularly inflammatory.

Protesters have maintained daily demonstrations for over a year, demanding new elections and a return to the EU integration path. The sustained mobilization reflects deep public dissatisfaction with both the disputed election results and the foreign policy reversal. Opposition parties have refused to take seats in the new parliament, effectively paralyzing normal legislative processes and deepening the constitutional crisis.

The dispute over chemical weapons use adds another dimension to international scrutiny of Georgia. If evidence confirms deployment of banned or obsolete chemical agents against civilians, the country could face sanctions or other diplomatic consequences. The allegations also raise questions about where Georgian authorities obtained supplies of a substance that has been out of production for nearly a century and why they maintained stockpiles despite international norms against such chemicals.

Civil society organizations continue pressing for transparency about substances used during protest dispersals. The refusal of authorities to disclose information, combined with documented health impacts on protesters, fuels suspicions that police employed chemical agents beyond what international standards permit for civilian crowd control. Medical evidence of prolonged symptoms and cardiac irregularities among exposed individuals strengthens the case for independent international investigation.

The BBC investigation represents the most comprehensive examination to date of chemical weapon allegations surrounding the Georgian protests. The combination of whistleblower testimony, documentary evidence, medical studies and expert analysis provides substantial foundation for the claims, making them difficult for authorities to dismiss without transparent investigation. However, the State Security Service’s dual approach of investigating both potential crimes against protesters and potential crimes by the BBC itself suggests the government may prioritize controlling the narrative over establishing truth.