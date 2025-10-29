George Quaye Calls for TGMA Honorary Category for Shatta Wale

George Quaye, former Public Relations Officer of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has urged Charterhouse to introduce a special non-competitive category to honor established artists like Shatta Wale, following the massive success of ShattaFest 2025.

Quaye made the proposal when a delegation from Shatta Wale’s management visited Charterhouse to express gratitude after the successful ShattaFest 2025 event, which took place at Independence Square in Accra on October 18, 2025.

The Team Lead for ImageBureau explained that placing veteran artists in competitive categories alongside emerging talents creates uncomfortable dynamics. He said that even when established artists deserve recognition, voting patterns and fan engagement can produce controversial outcomes that overshadow artistic merit.

“Imagine Shatta Wale competing with an up and coming artiste,” Quaye said at the meeting.

He suggested the new category could follow the model of the existing Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors veteran musicians for their career contributions and industry impact. The proposed recognition would include non-competitive elements such as a mini documentary and other special tributes.

Theresah Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, responded that she would present the suggestion to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Board. She noted that the awards scheme has evolved significantly over its 26 year history and remains open to further development.

Charterhouse Ghana Limited produced ShattaFest 2025, which drew tens of thousands of fans to Black Star Square. The free concert celebrated Shatta Wale’s birthday and featured performances from Sarkodie, Samini, Wendy Shay, Medikal, and numerous other Ghanaian artists.

Shatta Wale and fellow dancehall artist Stonebwoy were banned indefinitely from the TGMA after an onstage altercation in 2019, though the ban was lifted in January 2021. Since then, Shatta Wale has expressed reluctance to participate in the competitive awards but indicated willingness to partner with the scheme through his Shaxi ride hailing business.

Quaye acknowledged that controversies arise when different stakeholders, including the awards board, academy voters, and public voting, pull in different directions. A non competitive honorary category could eliminate such tensions while still recognizing significant artistic achievements.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, established in 2000, has become Ghana’s premier music recognition platform. The 26th edition took place in 2025, continuing its tradition of celebrating both emerging and established talent in the Ghanaian music industry.