George Baldock Leaves £4 Million Estate to Infant Son

Late footballer George Baldock left his entire £4 million estate to his baby son Brody after drowning in a swimming pool at his Athens home in October 2024.

BODY: The former Premier League defender was discovered at his villa in Glyfada, a suburb south of Athens, after his partner Annabel Dignam was unable to contact him for several hours. She reached out to the property owner, who found Baldock in the communal pool and called emergency services.

An inquest into his death concluded there was no alcohol or drugs in his system, and the coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death. Baldock was scheduled to fly home to England the day after the incident to celebrate his son Brody’s first birthday.

Probate papers revealed the former Sheffield United star left £5,781,399, with a net value of £4,091,003 after debts were settled. Baldock died intestate, meaning he had not written a will, so the money automatically passes to his next of kin.

Court documents state his fortune will be managed by his fiancée Annabel Dignam for the use and benefit of minor Brody Baldock until he reaches age 18. Dignam posted a tribute on Instagram, writing: “George, the love of my life, my soulmate.”

Despite being born in Buckinghamshire, Baldock represented Greece 12 times after qualifying through his grandmother. His family described being in total shock over the tragedy and released a statement expressing how his enthusiasm and infectious personality brought love to those fortunate enough to know him.