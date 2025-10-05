Geographer Exposes Hidden Politics Behind Africa’s Failed Farm Policies

When William Moseley served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Mali decades ago, a conversation with a development official changed how he understood African agriculture. The official insisted cotton was crucial for everything paying off debt, reducing poverty, growing food. It sounded logical until Moseley started questioning whether those claims held up under scrutiny.

That skepticism became the foundation for his latest book and now fuels a podcast conversation that’s pulling apart the assumptions underlying agricultural development across the continent. In the second part of an interview for The Battle for African Agriculture podcast, Moseley joined host Dr. Million Belay to dissect why so many farming policies have failed African communities.

Moseley, who teaches geography at Macalester College and previously served on the United Nations High Level Panel of Experts on Food Security and Nutrition, published “Decolonizing African Agriculture” in 2024. The book argues that what gets labeled as neutral agricultural science actually carries heavy political baggage dating back to colonial-era “tropical agronomy.”

His central claim is uncomfortable: the research institutions, funding priorities, and technical recommendations shaping African farming today still reflect power structures designed to extract resources rather than feed people. Export crops get privileged over local food production. External inputs like fertilizers and herbicides get pushed even when they leave farmers worse off financially. Industrial value chains get built while smallholder knowledge gets dismissed.

Moseley backs this up with case studies that show real costs. In Burkina Faso, women farmers who participated in programs promoted by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) ended up indebted and landless, with no improvement in their families’ nutrition compared to those who never joined. Across West Africa, herbicides like glyphosate and atrazine spread rapidly not because they made farming easier, but because labor shortages and household constraints left people with few alternatives.

In Burundi, researchers developed a locally adapted system integrating crops and livestock that worked well for farmers. International agricultural institutes rejected it as “too political.” Meanwhile in South Africa, land reform efforts got captured by commercial farming lobbies, leaving food security and smallholder farmers sidelined.

The Battle for African Agriculture launched in August 2025 as the flagship media initiative of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), featuring weekly Friday episodes on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms. Dr. Belay, who coordinates AFSA, uses the series to challenge corporate narratives about food systems while highlighting agroecological approaches rooted in local knowledge.

For Moseley, fixing these problems requires what he calls “intellectual decolonization” recognizing that science itself operates within political contexts and serves particular interests. That doesn’t mean abandoning research; it means fundamentally rethinking who that research serves.

He advocates for agroecology not just as farming techniques but as a movement. That means bridging the gap between farmers’ local experiments and formal research institutions. It means designing technologies that actually help smallholders rather than marginalizing them. And it means supporting civil society organizations and social movements that can pressure governments toward genuine transformation.

The conversation touches on uncomfortable truths about development aid. Programs get designed in Europe or North America, implemented through governments willing to accept the funding terms, and measured by metrics that matter more to donors than communities. When those programs fail and Moseley argues most do the diagnosis is rarely that the approach itself was flawed. Instead, officials blame poor implementation, insufficient funding, or farmers’ resistance to “modern” methods.

What gets lost in these narratives is evidence that many farmers already know what works in their specific contexts. They’ve adapted crops, managed soils, and integrated livestock for generations. But that knowledge doesn’t fit easily into donor spreadsheets or academic papers, so it gets overlooked in favor of solutions that look good in PowerPoint presentations.

Moseley’s Peace Corps experience in Mali keeps coming back in the conversation. The USAID director who told him cotton was essential for development wasn’t lying, exactly. Within the logic of export-driven agriculture and debt repayment, cotton made perfect sense. But that logic served creditors and commodity markets more than Malian farmers trying to feed their families.

The podcast episode runs through these themes methodically, connecting historical patterns to current policies. It’s not an easy listen if you’re invested in conventional development narratives. Moseley doesn’t offer simple solutions or suggest these problems get fixed quickly. His argument is that real change requires acknowledging how deeply political choices are embedded in what gets called technical assistance.

The series receives support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and TROCAIRE, Irish development organization. Those funding relationships themselves reflect debates about who pays for agricultural research and whose priorities shape that work.

Whether Moseley’s vision of agroecology-centered development gains traction depends partly on whether civil society movements can build enough political power to counter well-funded agribusiness interests. It also depends on whether researchers and policymakers are willing to question assumptions that have guided their work for decades.

The conversation is available across multiple podcast platforms, part of AFSA’s broader effort to shift narratives around African food systems. For listeners used to hearing about African agriculture through the lens of productivity deficits and technology gaps, it offers a sharply different perspective one that asks who benefits from current policies and whose knowledge gets counted as legitimate.