Genetic Discovery Offers Farmers Protection Against Groundnut Losses

Scientists at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) have identified nine key genes that could save groundnut farmers millions by preventing pre-harvest sprouting caused by unexpected rains. The breakthrough targets a problem affecting nearly 60 percent of global groundnut production, where Spanish varieties prove especially vulnerable to premature germination.

Researchers evaluated 184 groundnut varieties and discovered natural variation in dormancy periods, with some maintaining dormancy for over 30 days while others sprouted within a week. The team focused on varieties showing 10 to 21 days of dormancy, finding this window ideal for protecting crops without delaying planting seasons.

The damage from early sprouting runs deep. Pre-harvest sprouting typically reduces yields by 10 to 20 percent, though severe cases can slash production by half. When untimely rains strike during the critical 90 to 120 day maturity window, farmers watch helplessly as their crops germinate in the field, destroying both yield and seed quality.

Dr Himanshu Pathak, ICRISAT’s Director General, emphasized the research’s importance for vulnerable farming communities. Climate uncertainties continue challenging agricultural systems, and genomic insights into Fresh Seed Dormancy represent a transformative opportunity for millions of smallholder farmers across the Global South. He encouraged groundnut breeders worldwide to apply these findings when creating resilient varieties.

Spanish groundnut varieties dominate semi-arid regions across Asia and Africa, where short growing seasons favor their quick maturation. Unlike Virginia types that naturally possess longer dormancy, Spanish cultivars typically lack this protective trait. The absence leaves them exposed during harvest, when even brief rainfall can trigger catastrophic sprouting.

The research team employed advanced genomic screening to pinpoint nine high-confidence candidate genes associated with fresh seed dormancy and resistance to pre-harvest sprouting. These genetic markers provide breeders with precise tools for developing improved varieties without the guesswork of traditional selection methods.

Dr Stanford Blade, ICRISAT’s Deputy Director General for Research and Innovation, noted groundnut’s significance as both an oilseed crop and cornerstone of global production. Optimizing seed dormancy benefits smallholder farmers and carries transformative potential for the global economy by sustaining quality production despite changing weather patterns.

The practical application targets a specific vulnerability window. Groundnut crops mature over three to four months, with farmers depending on a brief dry period for harvesting and drying. This final stage proves critically vulnerable because any rain during maturity or drying can trigger sprouting, resulting in substantial losses of yield, quality and income.

Breeding programs can now develop varieties offering two to three weeks of seed dormancy, giving farmers a vital buffer period. This timeframe allows safe harvesting even when unexpected weather arrives, without extending the growing season enough to disrupt cropping patterns or reduce annual harvests.

Dr Manish Pandey, ICRISAT’s Principal Scientist for Genomics and Pre-breeding, highlighted the broader implications. While this research focuses on groundnuts, fresh seed dormancy proves crucial across multiple crops facing increasingly unpredictable agricultural seasons. Genomic-level solutions offer the most cost-effective approach, and he expressed hope these findings will catalyze further research in this critical area.

The study was published in BMC Plant Biology in December 2024, representing years of collaborative research. Partners included the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur, India; the USDA Agricultural Research Service Crop Genetics and Breeding Research Unit in the United States; the Oil Crops Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences; and Murdoch University in Australia.

Funding came from multiple sources supporting agricultural advancement. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, India’s Department of Biotechnology, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided financial backing, recognizing the research’s potential to strengthen food security across developing regions.

ICRISAT continues advancing groundnut improvement through genomic research. Recent institute progress includes understanding heat tolerance, disease resistance and seed quality traits, all shaping breeding strategies both internally and throughout the wider research community. The global germplasm collection undergoes continuous screening for priority traits, with gene-level insights integrated into ongoing breeding efforts.

The discovery arrives as climate change increases rainfall unpredictability across major groundnut-growing regions. Farmers in India, China, Nigeria and other producing countries face mounting challenges from erratic weather patterns that often deliver rain precisely when crops need dry conditions for harvest. Traditional responses like chemical treatments or adjusted planting dates offer limited protection and often prove too costly for smallholder operations.

Spanish groundnut varieties appeal to farmers for their efficiency and adaptability to marginal conditions, yet this same quick maturation leaves little room for error at harvest. The narrow window between maturity and optimal harvest timing means unexpected rain can devastate entire crops within hours, transforming marketable produce into damaged goods with minimal commercial value.

By identifying the specific genetic architecture controlling dormancy, researchers have created a roadmap for breeding programs worldwide. The nine candidate genes act as molecular markers, allowing breeders to screen seedlings early and select those carrying favorable dormancy traits before investing years in field trials.

This genomic approach dramatically accelerates variety development compared to conventional breeding methods that rely on observing plant performance across multiple seasons. Marker-assisted selection enables breeders to identify promising lines at the seedling stage, reducing development time from decades to years while improving precision.

The research builds on decades of germplasm collection and characterization at ICRISAT, where scientists maintain one of the world’s largest groundnut genetic resource collections. This diversity bank provided the raw material for identifying natural variation in dormancy, demonstrating the continued value of conserving agricultural biodiversity.

Looking forward, the integration of genomic tools with traditional breeding expertise promises a new generation of groundnut varieties better adapted to climate uncertainty. These future cultivars will balance farmers’ needs for quick maturity against the reality of unpredictable weather, offering built-in protection without sacrificing productivity.