Generation Z Embraces Side Hustles as Career Strategy Amid Economic Uncertainty

Young professionals, particularly those in Generation Z, are increasingly turning to side hustles as economic pressures and shifting attitudes toward traditional employment reshape the modern workforce.

Recent research shows that 57 percent of Gen Z workers now maintain a side hustle, the highest rate among all generations, according to a 2024 survey conducted by Glassdoor. The trend reflects waning faith in the stability and rewards of conventional corporate careers as young people seek financial security through multiple income streams.

For many in Gen Z, defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, a side gig represents more than supplemental income. Analysts describe today’s young workers as trading the rigid career ladder for career lily pads, jumping between flexible, interest-driven opportunities rather than climbing traditional corporate hierarchies.

Economic pressures and financial uncertainty are key motivators driving the phenomenon. Rising living costs, job market volatility and post-pandemic disruptions have made many Gen Z workers view side hustles as essential to financial security rather than optional extras.

Nearly half of Gen Z side hustlers report using additional income to build career skills and position themselves for more secure futures, according to research from the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation. The desire for autonomy and personal fulfillment drives many to pursue projects that traditional employment might suppress.

Natalie Fischer, a former data analytics employee, recounted how she juggled her corporate job and social media-driven side ventures before leaving her full-time position. She explained that reliance on a single income stream no longer feels sustainable, adding that her side hustle income was projected to surpass her former salary by year end.

Colin Stroud, 24, began posting about travel hacking and credit card rewards on LinkedIn, eventually charging clients for travel planning consultations. He and his partner earned 3,000 dollars in a single month solely from side hustles after having lived paycheck to paycheck. Stroud emphasized that extra work has become necessary to afford normal expenses.

Jess Ramos combined her full-time data analysis role with freelance social media work, teaching and merchandise sales. She reported that her side ventures had earned more than her six-figure corporate salary by mid-year, stressing that her personal brand would remain with her throughout her career.

These stories highlight that side hustles for Gen Z represent deliberate career and lifestyle strategies rather than temporary financial supplements. They offer autonomy, income diversification and personal fulfillment that often outweigh traditional markers of career success such as promotions or prestigious job titles.

A LendingTree survey of nearly 2,000 Gen Z and millennial Americans found that 55 percent maintain side hustles, averaging 1,253 dollars monthly in supplemental income. When asked what drove them to start, 40 percent cited inflation while 38 percent referenced economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Glassdoor research revealed that 80 percent of young side hustlers feel more reliant on extra income because of current economic conditions, with 52 percent needing the money to pay primary expenses or bills. Only 21 percent believe they could definitely pay all bills if their side hustle disappeared.

Side hustle activities vary widely. Popular options include making and selling items on platforms like Etsy, babysitting and pet sitting, delivering food or groceries, freelance writing, social media management and content creation. Many young people leverage digital platforms and skills acquired through education or personal interests.

An Intuit survey found that nearly two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials aged 18 to 35 have started or plan to start side hustles, with 65 percent intending to continue in 2025. Nearly half said their primary motivation is being their own boss, while 42 percent are driven by desire to pursue their passions.

The success rate appears encouraging. Only 3 percent of respondents reported failing at their side hustles, with most achieving profitability within three to six months. The low perceived risk and swift return on investment make side ventures increasingly attractive to young workers.

Technology and digital platforms have made entrepreneurship more accessible than ever. Eighty percent of Gen Z business owners started their operations online or incorporated mobile components. Many use artificial intelligence-powered tools for accounting, marketing and business management, demonstrating remarkable adaptability.

Social media plays a crucial role in the entrepreneurial journey. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn provide young hustlers with direct access to potential customers and clients. Sixty-four percent of Gen Z plan to monetize projects on social media within the next year, according to research data.

The growing trend challenges employers to rethink assumptions about loyalty and career motivation. Traditional corporate structures built around single-employer careers and decades-long tenures no longer align with how many young people approach work and financial security.

Policymakers and labor markets must consider protections and benefits for a workforce increasingly engaged in flexible, gig-based work. Current employment laws and social safety nets were designed for full-time, permanent positions and may not adequately serve those cobbling together income from multiple sources.

For educational institutions and entrepreneurship ecosystems, the rise of side hustles signals opportunities to nurture entrepreneurial skills and self-driven income generation. Business schools and vocational programs are beginning to incorporate entrepreneurship training and freelance skill development into curricula.

In Ghana, where youth unemployment stands at 32 percent for those aged 15 to 24 according to Ghana Statistical Service data from August 2025, side hustles are emerging as critical avenues for economic participation. University students and young professionals leverage skills in digital services, content creation and small-scale entrepreneurship to supplement incomes and explore career opportunities.

The Mahama administration has launched initiatives including the Adwumawura Programme with 100 million cedis allocated in the 2025 Budget to provide skills training, mentorship, startup capital and equipment to young entrepreneurs. The National Apprenticeship Programme offers free technical and vocational training designed to equip young people with marketable skills.

George Opare Addo, minister for youth development and empowerment, described youth unemployment as a national security risk requiring aggressive intervention. Nearly 68 percent of employed youth in Ghana work in what are classified as vulnerable jobs offering low pay and no long-term security.

The shift toward entrepreneurship and self-employment stresses the importance of supporting entrepreneurial education, creating enabling policies and fostering mentorship programs. Ghana requires investment in digital infrastructure, access to capital and business development services to harness the potential of the next generation of innovative workers.

Cultural barriers remain significant. Many young Ghanaians face societal pressures prioritizing conventional job trajectories over entrepreneurship, potentially hindering innovation and growth. Limited access to mentorship and essential resources for starting enterprises compounds the challenge.

Professor Justice Bawole, dean of the University of Ghana Graduate Business School, noted that while government initiatives are commendable, questions remain about funding adequacy, measurable outcomes and active youth engagement in policy implementation. Effectiveness depends on transparent execution and private sector collaboration.

The African Development Bank approved the Ghana Women and Youth Employment and Social Cohesion Programme in June 2025 to enhance resilience through job creation, entrepreneurship, finance access and skills development. The programme will run from 2026 to 2028 with focus on Northern Ghana.

For Generation Z globally and Ghanaian youth specifically, side hustles represent more than financial supplements. They are deliberate strategies offering autonomy, income diversification and personal fulfillment that traditional employment structures increasingly fail to provide.

The transformation reflects broader shifts in how younger generations view work, success and financial security. As technology continues lowering barriers to entrepreneurship and traditional career paths offer less stability, side hustles are likely to become permanent features of the employment landscape rather than temporary responses to economic uncertainty.