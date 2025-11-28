General Sworn In as Guinea-Bissau Transitional Leader Following Military Takeover

General Horta Nta Na Man took the oath of office as Guinea-Bissau’s transitional president on Thursday, November 27, 2025, one day after military officers seized control of the West African nation. The appointment marks the ninth successful coup in the country since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974.

The military high command announced a one-year transition period under General Nta Na Man’s leadership, with the stated aim of restoring order. The former army chief of staff, who had maintained close ties to deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, conducted his swearing ceremony at military headquarters in the capital Bissau.

The coup unfolded on Wednesday afternoon when gunfire erupted near the presidential palace, electoral commission offices, and interior ministry. Brigadier General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential guard, announced the military takeover and declared total control over the country. The timing came just hours before authorities planned to release provisional results from the November 23 presidential election.

President Embalo arrived in Senegal on Thursday evening aboard a government-chartered aircraft following intervention by regional authorities. Senegal’s Foreign Ministry confirmed his safe arrival and pledged continued cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union (AU) to restore constitutional governance.

Before his evacuation, Embalo told French media he had been detained without violence at approximately 1pm Wednesday in his presidential office. Also arrested were army chief of staff General Biague Na Ntam, deputy chief of staff General Mamadou Toure, and Interior Minister Botche Cande, according to military statements.

Opposition candidate Fernando Dias has challenged the legitimacy of the military intervention. Speaking from hiding, Dias claimed victory with approximately 52 percent of votes and accused Embalo of orchestrating a simulated coup to avoid electoral defeat. His allegations echo concerns raised by civil society organizations that question whether the takeover serves as a genuine military intervention or a manufactured political crisis.

The Popular Front coalition accused Embalo and military leaders of staging the event to prevent election results from being published and to enable Embalo to appoint new leadership. These suspicions gained traction among researchers who told international media that circulating preliminary tallies showed Dias leading before the coup announcement.

Former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, who supported Dias after being barred from the presidential race, was detained Wednesday. Security forces deployed tear gas to disperse protesters outside the building where Pereira was reportedly held, with witnesses reporting live ammunition fired near Dias’s residence. No casualties from the violence have been confirmed.

The African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), the country’s main opposition force, had been prohibited from fielding a presidential candidate. This exclusion drew criticism from civil society groups and international observers who questioned the election’s legitimacy before the coup occurred.

African Union Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned the military takeover and demanded immediate release of all detained officials. ECOWAS suspended Guinea-Bissau from its decision-making bodies following an emergency virtual meeting of regional heads of state. Participants included presidents from Nigeria, Senegal, Liberia, and AU leadership.

The coup represents the latest episode in West Africa’s troubling pattern of military interventions. Guinea-Bissau has experienced at least nine coups or attempted coups since independence, including three attempts during Embalo’s presidency that he claimed to have survived. Critics previously accused him of fabricating security crises to justify political crackdowns.

The country serves as a notorious transit point for cocaine trafficking between Latin America and Europe, with drug trade profits reportedly reaching record levels under Embalo’s administration. Political analysts suggest that narcotics money influences electoral campaigns and governance decisions throughout the small coastal nation of 2.2 million people.

Both Embalo and Dias had claimed victory following Sunday’s vote before official results could be tallied. The rushed declarations heightened political tensions in a country where disputed elections have repeatedly triggered constitutional crises. Guinea-Bissau’s 2019 presidential election produced a four-month standoff when both leading candidates refused to concede.

Bissau remained largely subdued Thursday with soldiers patrolling streets, businesses shuttered, and residents staying indoors despite the lifting of an overnight curfew. Markets and banks suspended operations as uncertainty gripped the capital.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appealed for national stakeholders to exercise restraint and respect the rule of law. Portugal, the former colonial power, urged all parties to refrain from violence and allow completion of the vote count.

The whereabouts of Nigerian former President Goodluck Jonathan, who had been observing the election as part of the West African Elders Forum, remained unknown Thursday. ECOWAS officials acknowledged they had not established contact with international observers still believed to be in the country.

Beverly Ochieng, a West Africa analyst at intelligence firm Control Risks, noted that persistent political infighting had weakened governmental institutions under Embalo. She told international media that dysfunction across the legislature, judiciary, and executive branches created vulnerability to military intervention, though doubts persist about whether the takeover serves as genuine institutional reform or calculated political theater.

The European Union joined calls for swift restoration of constitutional order and resumption of electoral processes. Regional powers face mounting pressure to address democratic backsliding across West Africa, where military governments have emerged in multiple countries since 2020.

Guinea-Bissau’s chronic instability reflects deeper structural problems including poverty, corruption, organized crime penetration, and weak democratic institutions. The country consistently ranks among the world’s poorest nations despite its strategic coastal position between Senegal and Guinea.

General Nta Na Man inherits a nation fractured by competing claims to legitimacy, international condemnation, and suspended regional membership. His stated one-year mandate aims to chart a path toward credible elections, though skepticism remains widespread about whether military leadership can deliver democratic renewal in a country where coups have become a recurring method of political transition.