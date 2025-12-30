Gender-Base Violence: ActionAid calls for more stringent policies

ActionAid Ghana (AAG), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has called on stakeholders and government to institute more stringent policies and measures to reduce violence against women and girls.

Mr Akuka Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Programmes Manager of AAG, said the organization focused on online or digital violence this year, and raised awareness for young women and women in general to know that digital violence was real, and advised them on the use of the internet.

“This year, we are focusing on online violence or digital abuse, and so we are raising more awareness for our young women and women in general to get to know that digital violence is real and so they need to be very careful in using the internet,” he said.

Mr Yakubu who made the call in an interview with journalists in Bolgatanga to mark the climax of the 16 days of activism campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), further called for more cyber security protective measures to protect people, especially women and girls against social media abuse.

As part of activities to climax the activism, the Programmes Manager joined the Young Urban Women Movement (YUWM), an advocate group affiliated to AAG on float through major streets in the Bolgatanga Municipality to raise awareness on violence against women.

The participants, cladded in YUWM branded T-shirts, held placards with various inscriptions including “Together we can end GBV”, “Protect women and girls from online and offline abuse”, “Women rights are human rights” among others to draw attention to GBV.

Mr Yakubu noted that women were burdened with domestic activities or unpaid care work on daily basis, “Sweeping, cleaning, washing are the things that are done by women, but it is time we see it as something that is done collectively in the home.

“Nothing stops a man from sweeping and fetching water for the family. We want to encourage the male gender to support women in the household by getting involved in unpaid care work, so that women will be relieved from some of these activities.”

He stressed the importance of boys involvement in domestic or unpaid care work, and said the burden on their female counterparts made them tired with less concentration in class during contact hours.

“That could be one of the reasons the academic performance of girls is not as good as the boys. Even though there are some girls who are equally or even more better in terms of academic performance than boys, the burden of domestic chores was a challenge for girls. It gives them less time to study in the house,” he said.

The Programmes Manager, therefore, called on parents, especially fathers to ensure that boys learnt and got involved in unpaid care work at home from the early stages, “It is important for parents to encourage their boy children to be involved in domestic work,” he noted.