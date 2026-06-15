Gender Advocates Demand Women’s Role in Africa’s Energy Push

Africa’s energy transition will deepen inequality for millions of women unless policymakers redesign investment priorities from the ground up, a global feminist network warned this week on the sidelines of major United Nations climate talks in Bonn.

Shine Collab, a nonprofit working at the intersection of gender justice and climate resilience, released an advocacy brief on the margins of the 64th sessions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Subsidiary Bodies, running from June 8 to 18, 2026, in Bonn, Germany. The brief argues that Africa’s energy crisis is fundamentally a women’s rights crisis, not merely an infrastructure deficit.

“Women are the first to feel the effects of deforestation and climate stress given their prescribed social roles; as a result, energy poverty is experienced differently by women and men,” said Dr Melania Chiponda, executive director of Shine Collab and author of the brief.

The stakes are stark. Nearly 600 million people across Africa still lack reliable electricity access, with Sub-Saharan Africa accounting for 77 percent of the world’s energy-poor population. Women and girls shoulder the heaviest load: in countries including Tanzania, Ethiopia, Mali and Rwanda, they spend several hours daily collecting fuel, fetching water and performing household tasks directly tied to inadequate energy infrastructure. Women in Sub-Saharan Africa perform more than three times as much unpaid care work as men.

The health toll is severe. Indoor air pollution from biomass cooking fuels caused approximately 700,000 deaths across Africa in 2019 alone, with women and children most affected because they spend the most time near open cooking fires.

Yet the brief points to evidence that clean cooking programmes can change these outcomes fast. Cookstove initiatives in Tanzania and Kenya cut the time women spend collecting fuel and preparing meals, freeing hours for paid work and community participation.

The release comes as the continent’s largest electrification push gathers pace. Mission 300, led by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank, aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030. Shine Collab welcomes the scale of the ambition but warns that large-scale investment can entrench inequality if gender considerations are not built into planning, financing and implementation from the start.

The brief calls on the African Development Bank, governments and development partners to adopt five priority actions: introduce gender-disaggregated monitoring systems to track who benefits from energy investments; ensure women’s meaningful participation in energy governance at national and local levels; elevate clean cooking solutions as a central financing priority; create affordability mechanisms that specifically address barriers facing women-led households; and adopt participatory planning approaches that centre rural women, women with disabilities and women in conflict-affected areas.

The warning carries a hard deadline. The brief projects that more than 220 million women and girls in Sub-Saharan Africa could be living in extreme poverty by 2030, with nearly half facing food insecurity, if current energy financing patterns hold.

“The conversation about Africa’s energy transition must move beyond megawatts and connections,” Dr Chiponda said. “Women’s time, health, safety and economic participation are not secondary benefits of energy access, they are the reason energy justice matters.”

The full advocacy brief, titled Whose Energy Is It Anyway? Centring Women’s Voices and Realities in Africa’s Energy Future, was prepared to coincide with the African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings held recently in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.