Gen Z Developers Create Tech Solutions to Fight Child Hunger in South Africa

Young tech innovators are deploying digital solutions to address South Africa’s child hunger crisis. During a recent hackathon hosted by KFC Africa, sixty Gen Z participants developed artificial intelligence and blockchain tools to revolutionize food security efforts.

The winning team created Misfits Mzansi, an app that redirects imperfect but edible farm produce to families in need. Other proposals included social media donation platforms and gamified giving systems that use traceable QR codes to ensure transparency in hunger relief.

Andra Nel, KFC Africa’s Head of Brand Purpose, praised the participants’ unique perspective. “They understand hunger because many have lived it, and they understand technology because they were born into it,” she said, highlighting how this combination fuels meaningful innovation.

The hackathon leveraged KFC’s open source Add Hope initiative, which currently supports over 3,300 feeding centers nationwide. With up to R1 million in seed funding available, the most promising solutions may be developed into national pilot programs ahead of next year’s Child Hunger Convention.

This collaboration between young technologists and established corporations demonstrates how digital tools can amplify social impact, turning innovative code into tangible change for vulnerable communities.