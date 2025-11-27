GEA Receives Equipment to Boost Kaizen Initiative

Ghana’s productivity and agribusiness transformation has gained momentum following the delivery of 100 laptops and 30 car tyres to the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA). The equipment, handed over by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), supports the rollout of the Kaizen continuous improvement model nationwide.

Deputy Minister Sampson Ahi, speaking for the sector minister at the handover ceremony held at GEA premises in Accra, described the donation as a practical investment in Ghana’s productivity agenda. He emphasized that Kaizen remains essential to boosting efficiency across agribusiness sectors and strengthening Ghana’s competitive position. He noted that the digital divide represents a developmental challenge, stressing that preparing businesses for the future requires equipping support institutions with appropriate tools. “Today, we are not just receiving hardware; we are receiving a catalyst for growth,” Ahi said.

The ceremony brought together senior officials from GEA, UNIDO, JICA, AUDA-NEPAD and the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry. The equipment forms part of the project “Expanding the Kaizen Initiative by Enhancing Sustainable Agribusiness,” which aims to strengthen Ghana’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The deputy minister described these enterprises as the bedrock of the economy and encouraged GEA staff to fully utilize the resources to expand the programme’s reach and impact.

GEA Chief Executive Officer Margaret Ansei thanked the Japanese government and its development partners, stating the support would significantly improve the agency’s technical capabilities and nationwide outreach to SMEs. Japanese Ambassador to Ghana Hiroshi Yoshimoto said the gesture reflects Japan’s sustained commitment to Ghana even as the current Kaizen project approaches completion. He noted the cooperation extends beyond symbolic equipment transfers. “Kaizen looks ahead to even stronger cooperation between our two countries,” Yoshimoto said.

AUDA-NEPAD representative Kossi Tulassi praised GEA for maintaining its focus on SME development, adding that the agency’s leadership has advanced productivity improvement across the country. The presentation marks another step in Ghana’s productivity and agribusiness transformation efforts, with the equipment formally received on behalf of the Government of Ghana and GEA.