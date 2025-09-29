GEA CEO Margaret Ansei Celebrates Ghanaian Innovation at Ghana National Kaizen Awards 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ms. Margaret Ansei, has emphasized the importance of continuous improvement as a key driver of business growth and national development, while addressing stakeholders at the 2025 Ghana National Kaizen Awards held in Accra.

Delivering her first Kaizen Awards speech since assuming office, Ms. Margaret Ansei described the ceremony as more than a celebration of achievement, but a testament to “improvement, resilience, and enterprise” across Ghana’s business landscape.

She highlighted her own experience as a Municipal Chief Executive in Suhum, where limited resources demanded innovative and incremental improvements. “At first, the changes appeared modest, but over time they transformed the municipality into a stronger, more responsive administration. That was Kaizen in practice – not a theory in a textbook, but a philosophy alive in public service,” she said.

Ms. Margaret Ansei praised Ghanaian enterprises that have embraced the Kaizen philosophy—small, steady improvements leading to long-term impact. She cited Ghana’s growing continental reputation, recalling Francis Aluminium’s African Kaizen Award win in 2021, followed by Tiwajo Enterprise in 2023, and Solution Oasis as last year’s national champion.

“These achievements demonstrate a simple truth: our enterprises are not merely competing locally, they are setting benchmarks for Africa,” she stressed.

The GEA boss also tied the Kaizen philosophy to President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy vision, describing Kaizen as the “practical mindset and tools” needed to sustain efficiency, innovation, and productivity in Ghana’s enterprises.

“To our finalists gathered here, you represent the very best of Ghanaian innovation and perseverance,” she told nominees, noting that their efforts inspire other businesses to adopt the principles of continuous improvement.

She extended gratitude to partners such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI), as well as private sector supporters and the media for sustaining the Kaizen programme in Ghana.

Looking ahead, Ms. Margaret Ansei revealed that the GEA is committed to nurturing “model Kaizen enterprises in every region of the country,” with the aim of creating decent jobs, strengthening the economy, and preparing Ghanaian businesses for continental and global competitiveness.

“Continuous improvement is not optional – it is the very path to excellence,” she concluded, while congratulating nominees and urging them to continue their Kaizen journey.