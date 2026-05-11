GDLA Pushes for Family Accountability Law to Reform Land Administration System

The Ga-Dangbe Lands Administration (GDLA) is calling for the introduction of a Family Accountability Law as part of efforts to reform what it describes as a troubled land administration system in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the GDLA, the proposed law is intended to sanitize the management and allocation of family lands, improve transparency, and protect future generations from losing their ancestral lands through disputes and unauthorized transactions.

Speaking on the issue, Founder and President of the GDLA, King Dr. Dr. Ayi Tunmaa II, warned that failure to act decisively could have serious consequences for the youth and the future of indigenous Ga-Dangbe communities.

“If nothing is done today, the youth have no future,” he stated, stressing the urgent need for reforms to ensure accountability among family heads, land custodians, and other stakeholders involved in land administration.

The call follows increasing tensions over disputed lands across parts of Accra and surrounding communities, including Osu, East Legon, Spintex, Cantonments, Airport, La, and Ngleshie Alata. The GDLA says the growing number of conflicts has created insecurity and uncertainty for many indigenous families.

In a previous declaration dated November 4, 2024, the Ga-Dangbe Lands Administration announced what it described as a “state of emergency” regarding land disputes in the Greater Accra Region. The group urged the Lands Commission to halt the registration of all disputed lands until proper investigations and reforms are carried out.

The administration argued that escalating conflicts between traditional landowners, private developers, and government agencies had reached a critical point, requiring immediate intervention to protect the rights of indigenous people.

King Ayi Tunmaa II further maintained that stronger accountability measures are necessary to address allegations of irregular land sales, multiple ownership claims, and lack of transparency in the allocation of prime lands.

The GDLA believes the proposed Family Accountability Law would help establish clear responsibility structures within land-owning families, reduce internal disputes, and preserve lands for future generations.

The administration is also calling on government institutions, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Lands Commission, to work closely with traditional authorities and indigenous families to restore confidence in the land administration system.

According to the GDLA, meaningful reforms are necessary to prevent further conflicts and secure the long-term interests of Ga-Dangbe communities across the Greater Accra Region.