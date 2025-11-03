GDLA Calls for Renewal of All Land Leases in Ga State

The Founder and President of the Ga Dangme Lands Administration (GDLA) and Indigenous Chief of Defence of the Ga State, King Ayi Tunnmaa II, has called for the immediate renewal of all land leases under the jurisdiction of the Ga State.

According to him, the move will ensure that the Ga people reclaim ownership and benefit from their ancestral lands, which have long been occupied by government and private entities in the capital city.

King Ayi Tunnmaa II, who presented documentary evidence dating as far back as 1876, 1894, and 1929, indicated that most lands in Accra were acquired by the government during those periods.

He emphasized that it is time for the original landowners to regain their rights and fair share of the land’s value.

“We are Gas and we deserve the benefits of our lands,” he declared.

He emphasized that, the issue of Landlords Association is generating problem since nobody can call himself Landlord on Ga Land.

He explained that in Greater Accra region, there are no land lords, but Landlord so far as the GDLA and the Office of the Ga Mantse is concerned.

King Ayi Tunnmaa II said, they have possession holders for specific period by Residents Association who own a house but not the land upon which the houses are built.

“In the Indenture, its Leasehold. 50 years subject to renewal either 15 years or 25 years or either 90 years. By the Constitution at the Lands Commission it was passed that the lease must be 50 years. So I want to urge the public to take note. There is nothing like Landlords Association,” he said.

He mentioned that, in a jurisdiction the chief is the landlord and anybody that comes before the chief is a lessor for a certain period of time.

“Landlords don’t pay ground rent. But residents pay ground rent. Land lord pays for property rate because the land is a property and the building is an asset,” he explained.

He further noted that Ga lands were not endowed with natural resources such as gold, oil, or diamonds, and therefore, the people’s primary source of wealth is their land.

“What we have is our land and, therefore, we should retain and benefit from the royalties of our gifted land,” he added.

King Ayi Tunnmaa II also called for the rectification of all land documents under the jurisdiction of the Ga Mantse to reflect the true ownership and history of the lands.

He disclosed that a similar exercise is currently underway in the Ashanti Region, under the direction of the Asantehene, to regularize and protect traditional land rights.

The Ga Dangme Lands Administration (GDLA) is expected to engage relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure that the process of land renewal and re-acquisition is carried out lawfully and fairly.