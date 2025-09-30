GCTU Pushes for Government-Backed Cyber Security Lab as Digital Training Expands

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) is banking on government support to complete a cyber security laboratory that could become a critical asset in defending Ghana’s digital infrastructure—but the facility’s fate depends on whether resources materialize.

Led by Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwah, a GCTU delegation made their pitch during a courtesy call at the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations. Deputy Minister Mohammed Adams Sukparu, who chaired the meeting on behalf of Minister Samuel Nartey George, acknowledged what’s at stake: advanced information and communications technology (ICT) facilities aren’t just nice-to-have amenities anymore—they’re essential components of Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

This wasn’t the university’s first attempt to get government attention. The initial appeal came during a GCTU alumni dinner where the Minister was present, and this follow-up visit aimed to formalize the request and add urgency to it. University leadership emphasized that the cyber security lab would strengthen Ghana’s defenses against cyber threats while serving as a resource center for national agencies like the Cyber Security Authority.

Sukparu’s response carried both promise and caution. The Minister “takes cyber security very seriously and would be more than willing to support the establishment of the lab, provided resources are available,” he said, recognizing its potential value for government operations and systems. That qualifier—”provided resources are available”—is the critical variable that will determine whether this project moves forward or stalls.

Professor Afoakwah told ministry officials that the building intended to house the lab is already under construction. What the university needs now is finishing support to operationalize the facility, which suggests GCTU has already committed significant resources and is looking for government help to cross the finish line rather than fund the entire project.

Beyond the cyber security lab, the Vice Chancellor extended an invitation for the Minister to inaugurate GCTU’s new Centre for Innovation, Technological Skills, and Entrepreneurship Training. The center has been equipped with 92 high-specification computers and intelligent boards, designed to train entrepreneurs and ICT professionals with practical skills for the digital economy. Professor Afoakwah positioned GCTU as “the most viable learning center for ICT in West Africa,” a bold claim that reflects the university’s ambitions to serve as a regional hub.

Sukparu praised the initiative and immediately saw how it could address existing government challenges. He pointed to the Girls in ICT initiative, which has struggled to secure adequate training centers, and confirmed that GCTU’s facilities could support both that program and the One Million Coders Programme. The alignment between GCTU’s infrastructure and national digital training needs could create a mutually beneficial arrangement where government programs gain access to quality facilities while the university demonstrates its value to policymakers.

The Deputy Minister assured the delegation that both the cyber security lab request and the invitation to inaugurate the new center would be conveyed to Minister George, with a confirmed launch date to be communicated soon. That timeline suggests government interest, though the question of funding remains unresolved.

What makes GCTU’s push particularly timely is Ghana’s growing recognition that cyber threats pose real risks to national security and economic stability. As more government services and business operations move online, the need for trained cyber security professionals and robust defense capabilities becomes increasingly urgent. A well-equipped university lab could serve as both a training ground for the next generation of cyber security experts and a research facility that helps government agencies stay ahead of evolving threats.

Whether GCTU secures the government backing it seeks will depend on budget allocations and competing priorities within the ministry. But the university’s strategy—combining infrastructure development with clear alignment to national digital priorities—positions it well to make the case that investing in its facilities serves broader government objectives.