GCIC Symposium Scales Climate Innovation in Ghana

The Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) hosts its seventh Incubating Climate Innovation Symposium on June 12, 2025, in Accra.

Climate innovators, policymakers, investors, and SME leaders will convene under the theme “Building for Scale: Action for Greater Impact” to develop strategies for expanding climate solutions. Keynote speaker Honourable Seidu Issifu, Ghana’s Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, will address national climate commitments.

Climate-smart enterprises in emerging economies confront growth barriers including limited finance and technical capacity gaps. Global data shows 50-60% of MSMEs fail within five years, with only 10-15% scaling sustainably (World Bank, IFC).

The symposium will examine pathways for ventures transitioning to sustainable impact, focusing on strategic partnerships, climate data utilization, and gender-inclusive innovation. Specific emphasis targets women-led businesses, which data indicates face greater scaling difficulties.

Program sessions include case studies by Bridgewater Capital Director Dzifa Amegashie on collaboration and EY Associate Partner Yvette-Marie Ntrakwa on climate data.

GCIC Consulting Managing Director Ruka Sanusi will moderate a panel exploring partnership strategies with executives from Arthur Energy Advisors and Clatural. A second panel moderated by Intelligent Capital Group Director Leticia Browne will discuss inclusivity tactics with leaders from the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, Sidar Ghana, Prudential Life Insurance, and Mansa Gold.

The event streams live on GCIC’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Established in 2016 with Global Affairs Canada support, the GCIC incubates Ghanaian ventures developing market-driven solutions in energy efficiency, waste management, solar power, water systems, and climate-smart agriculture.

This symposium reinforces Ghana’s strategic position in advancing scalable climate adaptation models across Africa, transforming entrepreneurial constraints into sustainable development opportunities.