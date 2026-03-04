GCB Surges GH¢4.52 as GSE Posts Record Market Capitalisation in Session 7166

Ghana’s equity market extended its winning run on Wednesday, with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recording a fresh all-time high in market capitalisation during its 7,166th trading session, driven by a powerful rally in GCB Bank and continued strength in MTN Ghana.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) jumped 309.94 points to settle at 8,805.87, while market capitalisation expanded to an unprecedented GH¢256.75 billion, up from GH¢251.02 billion at the close of Tuesday’s session. Total volume for the session reached 3,583,308 shares, generating aggregate turnover of GH¢39,817,968.17 — the highest single-day value recorded during the week.

GCB Bank (GCB) was the session’s standout performer, surging GH¢4.52 to close at GH¢49.80. The bank attracted strong investor interest, with 441,752 shares changing hands and its trades contributing GH¢21,999,249.60 to total market value — the single largest contribution of any stock on the session.

MTN Ghana also recorded a fresh price high during the session, reinforcing its position as one of the most actively traded counters on the bourse in 2026. The telecoms giant has been a consistent volume leader since January, with investor interest sustained by its strong dividend track record and the broader telecommunications sector tailwinds from Ghana’s ongoing digital infrastructure rollout.

The session’s results continue a remarkable rally that has seen the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) gain more than 52 percent year-to-date in 2026, building on the exchange’s status as Africa’s best-performing equity market in 2025. The GSE-CI closed Monday’s session at 13,350.54 and the GSE-FSI at 8,068.21, with year-to-date gains of 52.23 percent and 73.62 percent respectively at that point, before Wednesday’s session pushed the financial index to an even higher close.

Analysts say the sustained rally is being driven by a confluence of factors: Ghana’s record-low inflation of 3.3 percent confirmed on Wednesday, a policy rate that has been cut to 15.5 percent, a cedi that has strengthened approximately 30 percent against the dollar over the past twelve months, and improving fiscal metrics following the completion of Ghana’s debt restructuring programme.