GCB Bank Joins Presidential Delegation to Strengthen China Trade

GCB Bank PLC has joined the official delegation accompanying President John Dramani Mahama on his state visit to China, signaling a strategic push to deepen Ghana’s economic ties with the world’s second largest economy.

The bank’s participation, led by Aurelia Baaba Ofori Odame, Head of the State Owned Enterprises and Afro-Asia Unit, demonstrates what officials describe as a shift from diplomatic overtures to tangible financial action. President Mahama arrived in Beijing on October 11, 2025, for a state visit that runs through October 15, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

At the heart of the visit is the Presidential Investment Forum in Beijing, a high profile platform organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and key ministries. For GCB Bank, the agenda goes beyond handshakes and speeches. It is about laying the financial groundwork for sustainable bilateral trade and investment.

As Ghana’s largest indigenous bank, GCB is using this mission to operationalize a three pronged strategy designed to energize Ghana-China commerce. The bank is holding meetings with Chinese banking giants like the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China to unlock new renminbi capabilities and co-financing frameworks. These partnerships are expected to directly support projects in Ghana’s high impact sectors including agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, and green industrialization.

GCB is also actively engaging Chinese trade authorities to streamline export protocols for Ghanaian products such as pineapples, mangoes, chili, and horticultural goods. The aim is to open new doors for Ghanaian small and medium enterprises to access one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

In a nod to the future, GCB Bank is seeking partnerships with leading Chinese fintech platforms like Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay. The focus is on integrating cutting edge, cost efficient digital payment solutions to facilitate seamless cross border trade.

At the center of GCB’s China engagement is its State Owned Enterprises and Afro-Asia Unit, a specialized desk for South-South economic engagement. Designed as a bilingual, cross cultural bridge, the unit is tailor made to facilitate trade, investment, and financial innovation between Ghana and Asia.

“Our presence at the Presidential Investment Forum is a strategic move to directly interface with the decision makers and deal makers of the Chinese economy,” Ms. Baaba Ofori Odame said. “We are here to forge the partnerships that matter, to turn handshake diplomacy into bankable results for Ghana and for our clients.”

She emphasized that the visit demonstrates how GCB Bank serves as the trusted financial partner that can turn commitments into capital and agreements into actionable growth for Ghana and its clients.

With Ghana hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, GCB Bank is positioning itself as a gateway for Chinese investors looking to expand across Africa. Strengthening the Ghana-China corridor is not just a national priority but also a continental strategy, according to bank officials.

The visit comes as President Mahama announced that Ghana and China are set to finalize a zero tariff trade agreement by the end of October 2025. Speaking at the Presidential Investment Forum in Beijing, President Mahama commended the Chinese government for what he described as an act of goodwill that will boost bilateral trade volumes.

President Mahama also held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday, October 13, 2025, as part of his state visit. The discussions covered trade, investment, and development cooperation between the two countries.

The President is also participating in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women scheduled for October 13 to 14, 2025, in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Gender and Development Issues. The meeting, co-hosted by China and UN Women, is expected to reaffirm global commitments to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

As this pivotal delegation unfolds, GCB Bank is positioning itself not merely as a financial institution but as a key facilitator of Africa-Asia economic integration, one agreement, one export, and one digital solution at a time.

Established in 1953, GCB Bank PLC is Ghana’s premier indigenous bank with 184 branches, 340 ATMs, and a host of banking agents spread across the country. The bank has been described as a systemic bank with significant contributions to Ghana’s growth in multiple sectors including oil and gas, agriculture, and commerce.