GCB Bank Equips Exporters for Shanghai Trade Opportunity

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) met with selected exporters on Wednesday, October 28, 2025, at an engagement organized by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Head Office in Accra as part of preparations for the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

The session focused on sensitizing and equipping exporters ahead of the global trade expo scheduled for November 5 to 10, 2025. The CIIE represents the world’s first import-focused trade fair, designed to showcase what China is ready to import from the rest of the world to boost its domestic growth.

With accredited agents scouting for business partnerships, the expo presents a strategic opportunity for Ghanaian businesses looking to penetrate the vast Chinese market. Ghana is set to finalize a zero-tariff trade agreement with China, with President John Dramani Mahama announcing during the Presidential Investment Forum in Beijing that the deal would be completed by the end of October 2025.

Speaking at the session, Aurelia Baaba Ofori Odame, Head of State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) and Afro Asia Unit at GCB Bank, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting exporters beyond traditional banking. She emphasized that this forms part of their customer-centric focus and efforts to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“GCB Bank has supported local businesses since inception, and we remain committed to empowering our valued customers to scale globally,” she said. The Head of SOE and Afro Asia Unit highlighted the importance of collaboration with GEPA, describing it as a deliberate move to strengthen Ghana’s presence in international markets.

“Our strategic partnership with GEPA is a reflection of our continued commitment to Ghana’s socioeconomic growth through innovative and reliable banking solutions. By working closely with an institution that champions export development, GCB Bank is not only supporting individual businesses but also helping position Ghana as a competitive player in global trade,” Aurelia added.

Participants received guidance on travel arrangements, basic communication skills for business, booth setup, trade etiquette, hotel options, movement logistics, and exhibition strategies, all designed to help them maximize visibility and deal-closing opportunities in Shanghai.

In an interview, Mr. George Adjei-Bekoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goblin Foods Limited, shared his excitement about GCB’s involvement. He noted that past challenges often centered on fulfilling demand after closing deals at international fairs.

“It is refreshing to know a bank like GCB is fully behind us. Our biggest challenge in the past has been fulfilling demand after closing deals at international fairs. With GCB Bank on board, we now feel equipped to deliver and push the Ghana brand with confidence,” Mr. Adjei-Bekoe stated.

Exporters also engaged in an open question-and-answer session, sharing insights and lessons from previous international trade events. The collaborative atmosphere allowed participants to learn from each other’s experiences while preparing for the Shanghai showcase.

Representing GCB Bank at the session were Cynthia E. Ofori-Dwumfuo, Chief Marketing, Communications and Experience Officer (Chief MarCommX), Yvonne Enam Seshie, Trade Manager, François, Personal Assistant (PA) to Head of SOE and Afro-Asia Unit, and members of the Corporate Affairs team.

The zero-tariff initiative stems from China’s December 2024 policy to expand market access for all least-developed countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, covering 100 percent of their exportable goods. Ghana joins 32 other African nations eligible under this program.

Between 2020 and 2024, China’s exports to Ghana rose by nearly 46 percent, while Ghana’s exports to China increased by over 11 percent. The zero-tariff access aims to help reduce this trade imbalance by enabling Ghanaian businesses to expand beyond raw commodity exports into value-added manufacturing and agro-processing.

The 8th CIIE will cover over 330,000 square meters of exhibition space, bringing together 60 overseas exhibition groups from 40 countries and regions. Among the participants are 170 companies and more than 25 institutions that have taken part in every edition since the inaugural event in 2018.

GCB Bank PLC is a leading player in Ghana’s banking industry, with 184 branches, 340 automated teller machines (ATMs) and a host of banking agents spread across the length and breadth of the country. As Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, GCB Bank has, since its establishment in 1953, been described as a systemic bank with significant contribution to Ghana’s growth in multiple sectors including oil and gas, agriculture, commerce and others.

The Bank has transformed itself into one of Ghana’s most modern banks in terms of its financial intermediation capabilities including digital payment platforms and consequently strengthened its corporate reputation both at home and abroad. The Bank’s relationship with its stakeholders is delivered on a platform of trust, support and collaboration and anchored through its brand promise, “Your Bank for Life.”