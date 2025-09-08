GCB Bank Donates GH₵1M for Helicopter Victims’ Children

Ghana’s largest indigenous bank contributed one million cedis to support families affected by last month’s fatal government helicopter crash that killed eight officials.

GCB Bank Managing Director Farihan Alhassan presented the donation to President John Dramani Mahama at the Presidency on Friday, targeting educational and healthcare needs for children left behind by the tragedy. The gesture reinforces corporate Ghana’s response to the August 6 disaster that claimed two cabinet ministers and six other officials.

The crash killed Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, along with military personnel during an anti-illegal mining mission to the Ashanti region. The incident represents one of Ghana’s worst aviation disasters in over a decade.

“We honour the courage of these men not just in words, but through meaningful support for those they left behind,” Alhassan stated during the presentation ceremony. The bank’s contribution joins a broader national initiative establishing the Children’s Support Fund for affected families.

President Mahama described the donation as demonstrating genuine patriotism, acknowledging the bank’s role in national solidarity during periods of collective grief. The fund will provide comprehensive support including education, healthcare, and psychological care for bereaved children.

The donation ceremony brought together senior government officials and banking executives in what observers described as a moment of reflection rather than formal protocol. Dr. Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President, and Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the President, attended alongside GCB’s executive team.

GCB Bank’s response reflects its position as Ghana’s premier indigenous financial institution, operating 184 branches nationwide since its 1953 establishment. The bank has historically supported national causes while maintaining its commercial operations across multiple economic sectors including oil, gas, agriculture, and commerce.

The helicopter crash occurred while officials traveled to address illegal mining operations, a persistent challenge affecting Ghana’s environment and legitimate mining sector. The mission highlighted ongoing government efforts to combat activities that damage forest reserves and water bodies.

Corporate Ghana’s mobilization following the tragedy demonstrates the private sector’s integration into national mourning and support systems. The Children’s Support Fund represents a coordinated approach to long-term care for families affected by public service casualties.

The August tragedy prompted nationwide reflection on public service sacrifice and risk, with the government establishing memorial services and support mechanisms for affected families. The incident also raised questions about aviation safety protocols for official government travel.

GCB’s contribution underscores the bank’s “Your Bank for Life” brand promise, extending beyond commercial relationships to encompass national solidarity during crisis periods. The institution’s response pattern aligns with its systemic importance to Ghana’s financial sector and broader economic development.