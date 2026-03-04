GCB Bank Denies Selling Nungua Training School for Hotel Development

GCB Bank Limited has firmly rejected claims that it sold its training school in Nungua for demolition and redevelopment into a hotel, describing the reports as entirely false and calling on the public to disregard what it characterised as misinformation circulating online.

The state-owned bank issued a formal statement on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, through its official social media platforms, saying the reports had no basis in fact and were causing unnecessary public concern. The bank urged its customers, employees, and stakeholders to rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information about its operations and assets.

The denial follows the spread of claims online, reportedly amplified by some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), raising concerns that unverified information was being shared for political purposes. The GCB Learning Centre in Nungua has been a longstanding facility of the bank, used for staff training and development activities, and has previously been a site of the institution’s corporate social responsibility programmes.

The bank was unequivocal in its rebuttal, stating that any significant decision affecting its assets and operations would be formally disclosed through authorised and recognised channels. It reassured the public that no such decision had been taken regarding the Nungua property. GCB also underscored its commitment to transparency and to maintaining public confidence in its governance and operations.

Members of the public seeking verified information were directed to contact the bank on 0302 634 922 or the toll-free line 0800 422 422.

GCB Bank Limited, incorporated as a public company, is Ghana’s largest indigenous bank by branch network, with over 186 branches nationwide, and is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).