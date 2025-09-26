GCB Bank Charts Ambitious Africa Trade Expansion

GCB Bank PLC has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to leverage momentum from the record-breaking Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 to position Ghanaian exporters and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) for continental trade success.

Following participation in the Algiers fair that generated $48.3 billion in trade and investment deals from over 112,000 visitors across 132 countries, Ghana’s largest indigenous bank outlined three strategic pillars to capture opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The bank’s post-IATF roadmap centers on expanding financial inclusion through deepened fintech partnerships, developing comprehensive logistics solutions, and maximizing market access via Afreximbank’s digital platforms. This integrated approach addresses persistent barriers that limit African SME participation in continental trade.

GCB’s enhanced fintech collaboration aims to democratize trade finance access for smaller businesses traditionally excluded from mainstream banking. The initiative builds on the bank’s existing Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) integration, which already enables secure cross-border transactions across Africa without routing through external correspondent banks.

“At Algiers, Africa showed what is possible. Our responsibility now is to turn those opportunities into tangible outcomes for Ghanaian exporters by helping them access finance, logistics, and markets to compete successfully,” declared Aurelia Baaba Ofori Odame, GCB’s Head of State-Owned Enterprise and Afro-Asia Unit.

The logistics partnership component addresses one of intra-African trade’s most significant challenges. By collaborating with logistics providers across key African corridors, GCB plans to reduce export costs, shorten delivery times, and enhance cross-border trade reliability for Ghanaian businesses.

GCB’s market access strategy leverages Afreximbank’s digital marketing tools to connect Ghanaian exporters directly with continental buyers. This approach provides SMEs and corporates with enhanced visibility while positioning Ghana competitively within AfCFTA’s expanding marketplace.

The timing proves strategic as Algeria demonstrated significant success at IATF 2025, accounting for $11.4 billion or 23.6% of total deals signed. This performance underscores the potential for African countries to capture substantial benefits from enhanced intra-continental trade facilitation.

GCB’s comprehensive approach reflects lessons from the bank’s pioneering role in Ghana’s PAPSS implementation. In March 2023, GCB completed Ghana’s first PAPSS client transaction, establishing the foundation for seamless cross-border payments across Africa’s 42 currencies.

The strategy aligns with broader continental integration efforts supported by the African Union Commission and AfCFTA Secretariat. IATF 2025, held from September 4-10 in Algiers, was organized by Afreximbank in partnership with these institutions to accelerate intra-African trade expansion.

For Ghana’s export-oriented economy, GCB’s initiative could unlock significant opportunities within Africa’s $3.5 trillion market. The bank’s 184 branches and 340 automated teller machines provide extensive reach to connect rural and urban SMEs with continental trade opportunities.

The post-IATF momentum comes as African trade integration accelerates through improved payment systems, reduced barriers, and enhanced digital connectivity. GCB’s holistic trade solutions approach positions the bank to capture growing demand for comprehensive cross-border business support.

With established expertise in trade finance and continental payment systems, GCB Bank appears well-positioned to translate IATF 2025’s record achievements into concrete benefits for Ghanaian businesses seeking to expand across Africa’s rapidly integrating markets.