GCB Bank and ECG Sponsor GEA/JICA KAIZEN Awards

GCB Bank and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have thrown their support behind the 2nd Ghana National Kaizen Awards (GNKA), a prestigious platform celebrating continuous improvement and innovation in Ghana’s business sector.

The 2025 edition of the awards, held in Accra, witnessed the launch of U-SPARK, a Japanese technology sponsored by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The digital tool, funded by the Government of Japan, is designed to minimize waste in manufacturing while boosting productivity and competitiveness. Already piloted in six companies, U-SPARK has been credited with improving quality, reducing energy use, and enhancing efficiency, positioning Ghanaian enterprises for both local and international success. These six pioneering companies were specially recognized at the ceremony for embracing the tool and demonstrating commitment to innovation.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ms. Margaret Ansei, underscored the central role of continuous improvement as a driver of business growth and national development. Delivering her first Kaizen Awards speech since assuming office, she described the occasion as “more than a celebration of achievement, but a testament to improvement, resilience, and enterprise across Ghana’s business landscape.”

Drawing from her past experience as a Municipal Chief Executive in Suhum, Ms. Ansei emphasized how small but consistent improvements can lead to transformational outcomes. “At first, the changes appeared modest, but over time they transformed the municipality into a stronger, more responsive administration. That was Kaizen in practice – not a theory in a textbook, but a philosophy alive in public service,” she reflected.

She praised Ghanaian enterprises for steadily embracing the Kaizen philosophy, pointing to the international recognition won by Ghanaian firms in recent years, including Francis Aluminium’s African Kaizen Award in 2021, Tiwajo Enterprise’s continental success in 2023, and Solution Oasis’s triumph as last year’s national champion. “These achievements demonstrate a simple truth: our enterprises are not merely competing locally, they are setting benchmarks for Africa,” she declared.

Ms. Ansei also tied Kaizen to President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy vision, describing it as the practical mindset and tools needed to sustain efficiency, innovation, and productivity in Ghana’s enterprises.

“To our finalists gathered here, you represent the very best of Ghanaian innovation and perseverance,” she told nominees, urging them to continue their Kaizen journey.

The GEA boss expressed gratitude to partners including JICA, UNIDO, the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI), the Embassy of Japan, as well as private sector sponsors like GCB Bank and ECG for sustaining and expanding the Kaizen programme in Ghana.

Looking to the future, Ms. Ansei announced plans to nurture “model Kaizen enterprises in every region of the country” to create decent jobs, strengthen the economy, and prepare Ghanaian businesses for global competitiveness.

“Continuous improvement is not optional – it is the very path to excellence,” she concluded, congratulating all nominees and awardees.