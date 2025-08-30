GCB Bank Alerts Public to Investment Scam Using Its Name

Ghana Commercial Bank has issued an urgent warning about fraudsters using its brand to operate a fake investment scheme targeting unsuspecting customers across the country.

The bank said Friday it has no connection to an online platform calling itself “GCB Investments” or similar names that promise high returns to investors. Any promotional materials linking the scheme to GCB Bank or its investment subsidiary GCB Capital are completely fraudulent, according to the institution.

“We caution the public to disregard such fraudulent schemes and avoid engaging with individuals or entities that make promises of unrealistic financial returns under the guise of GCB Bank’s brand,” the bank stated in its public notice.

The warning reflects a broader trend across Ghana’s banking sector, where scammers increasingly exploit trusted brand names to steal money from victims. These schemes typically promise exceptional returns before disappearing with investors’ funds.

GCB emphasized that customers should only engage with the bank through official channels, including its verified website at gcbbank.com.gh, authorized social media accounts, physical branches, or the customer contact center. Anyone uncertain about investment opportunities should verify directly with the bank before making any financial commitments.

The timing of the alert suggests the fake investment platform may have gained significant traction online. Financial fraud has become more sophisticated in recent years, with criminals using professional-looking websites and marketing materials to appear legitimate.

Banking regulators have repeatedly warned Ghanaians about the rise of such schemes, particularly those operating online without proper licensing. The Bank of Ghana regularly publishes lists of unauthorized financial institutions to help consumers identify potential scams.

GCB’s statement stressed its commitment to working with law enforcement and regulatory bodies to combat financial fraud. The bank described itself as focused on providing “secure, transparent and regulated financial services” to customers.

Consumer advocacy groups have urged Ghanaians to exercise extreme caution with any investment offering unusually high returns, especially those received through unsolicited calls, emails, or social media messages. Most legitimate investment products carry risks and do not guarantee extraordinary profits.