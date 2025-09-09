Gbiniyiri Conflict Refugees Find Sanctuary in Kyebi

Thirty people displaced by violent land disputes in northern Ghana have found refuge in Kyebi, Eastern Region, as the Gbiniyiri conflict continues claiming lives and displacing communities across the Savannah Region.

The group, comprising 14 men and 16 women with several children including a four-month-old baby, endured a perilous journey through dense forest before police escorts transported them to Kumasi and eventually to Kyebi, where they are now sheltering in an unfinished building.

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, collaborated with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to provide food and essential relief items to the traumatized arrivals, according to local officials.

The displacement comes as the broader Gbiniyiri conflict has escalated dramatically. At least 31 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced following violent communal clashes sparked by a land dispute in the village of Gbiniyiri, making it one of Ghana’s most severe internal displacement crises in recent years.

Afua Samui Tabi, a relative who helped coordinate the group’s relocation, described the arrivals as visibly traumatized after their ordeal. Many had fled their homes with nothing but the clothes they wore, she said.

Local NADMO director Aikens Ofori warned that despite the immediate assistance, the displaced residents remain vulnerable. He appealed for additional support, cautioning that without sustained aid, some may resort to illegal mining activities to survive.

The Kyebi refugees represent a fraction of the massive displacement crisis. The conflict has now escalated to about 12 communities in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, displacing mostly women and children, NADMO officials confirmed.

Thousands more have sought refuge in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire, while others have scattered to various Ghanaian communities. In Wenchi alone, 880 displaced persons, including 564 children, are taking temporary shelter in four communities.

The land dispute originated in Gbiniyiri, a farming community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, but has spread across the region as tensions between different ethnic groups intensified over resource control and ancestral claims.

President John Mahama’s administration has responded by deploying additional security forces to affected areas. Interior Minister Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak recently inaugurated a Mediation Committee as a roadmap towards peace amid the conflict.

Dr. Agyemang’s intervention highlights how the displacement crisis is affecting communities far from the original conflict zone. As a chartered insurer and former registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, he has demonstrated consistent commitment to humanitarian causes in his constituency.

The lawmaker’s quick response reflects growing pressure on MPs across Ghana to assist displaced citizens as the humanitarian crisis deepens. Traditional support systems are being overwhelmed by the scale of displacement.

NADMO officials emphasize that the Kyebi settlement is temporary, with hopes that mediation efforts will soon allow displaced persons to return home safely. However, the duration of displacement largely depends on the success of ongoing peace initiatives.

The Gbiniyiri conflict represents a broader challenge facing Ghana’s northern regions, where competition over increasingly scarce land and water resources has fueled ethnic tensions and displacement.

International humanitarian organizations are monitoring the situation closely, with concerns that prolonged displacement could destabilize neighboring regions and strain Ghana’s internal security resources.