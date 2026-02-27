The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) unveiled its new official logo on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, marking what its president described as the beginning of a new chapter for amateur boxing in Ghana.

The ceremony brought together the full executive board, finalists from the 2025 National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship, officials from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the National Sports Authority (NSA), and traditional leaders, signalling the broad institutional backing the federation is seeking as it repositions its brand.

The new logo features the word “Boxing” in bold black at its centre, with “Ghana” written in green and “Federation” in red, incorporating the national colours. An image of a boxer raising a punch sits at the top, while wings form the base of the design. GBF Treasurer Mustapha Nettey explained the symbolism: green represents the growth of both the nation and the sport, black reflects pride and passion for boxing, and red signals the federation’s vibrancy and forward ambition. The wings, he said, represent the foundation on which athletes will stand to rise from the amateur level to the professional ranks.

GBF President Dauda Fuseni said the moment carries significance beyond aesthetics. He stated that a logo reflects identity, vision, values, and direction, noting that Ghana has long been a proud boxing nation with achievements on continental and global stages. Fuseni said the new image signals a renewed focus on grassroots development, improved governance, strategic partnerships, and preparation of athletes for major international competitions.

“This new logo symbolizes renewal, strength, unity, and excellence,” he said, adding that it embodies the fighting spirit of the Ghanaian boxer, whom he described as disciplined, resilient, and fearless. He expressed confidence that the rebrand would inspire athletes and strengthen the federation’s appeal to sponsors both locally and internationally.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director General of the NSA, who graced the occasion, called for greater support for amateur boxing and grassroots sports development across the country. He praised the design and expressed optimism about its potential to attract a new generation of boxing fans. “We need to unite and work hard. I love the logo — it is fashionable and distinct. We can attract more people to love boxing,” he said.

Nana Amponsh Adu-Gyamfi, Kyidomhene of Assin Achiase in the Assin South District, chaired the function, commending the new executives for their vision in creating a distinct identity. The Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) provided entertainment with kpanlogo performances during the event. GHABSU Chairman Nana Sam Gyan also used the occasion to appeal to corporate Ghana to step up support for boxing and those who invest in the sport.

The ceremony coincided with the final stages of the 2025 National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship, whose finalists were in attendance. Preliminary rounds of the championship began on January 30, and the final is slated for February 2026, with the GBF hoping strong performances will attract additional corporate sponsorship.