GBF President Targets Olympic History for Female Boxers

Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President Dauda Fuseni has revealed his commitment to leading the Black Hitters to the Olympic Games for the first time, describing female boxing as very dear to his heart.

Fuseni disclosed this ambition during an exclusive interview at the Ga Mashie Hall during the National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship. The GBF president emphasized his belief in gender balance and his desire to create history by qualifying female boxers for the Olympics, having previously taken them to the Commonwealth Games.

The boxing administrator stated that female boxers deserve equal opportunities with their male counterparts to showcase their abilities on the global stage. He expressed confidence that the Black Hitters, as the national female boxing team is known, possess the talent to put Ghana on the world map in boxing.

Fuseni announced plans for a special tournament dedicated exclusively to female boxers, which will serve as the selection platform for the Black Hitters to complement the national teams. He acknowledged that the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July and August presented a tight timeline, but assured that the federation would work diligently to assemble a competitive female boxing squad to represent the nation.

Notable female boxers in Ghana include Trudy Manteaw of the Ghana Armed Forces, Perpetual Okaidja, Janet Acquah, Faruza Osman who serves in the military, Sarah Apaw, Jill Whyte, Elizabeth Jeffrey, Nancy Bamfo, Faith Afreh, Elizabeth Boakye, and Lois Marie Asiedu.

The GBF president congratulated the 26 male boxers who advanced to the finals of the Individual Championship. The competition revealed promising talents including Samuel Plange, George Dowuona, Mathias Ashitey, Desmond Pappoe, and Ebenezer Ankrah. Northern region teams demonstrated strong potential while officials performed commendably throughout the tournament.

Fuseni explained that the championship finals were rescheduled to late February to allow finalists adequate preparation time. The postponement also enables the federation to secure additional sponsorships and extend invitations to prominent personalities and guests who will witness the young boxers compete.

Ghana secured its most recent Olympic boxing medal through Samuel Takyi, who won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games held in 2021. The achievement ended a 29-year medal drought for Ghana, with the previous boxing medal coming from Prince Amartey who won bronze at the Munich 1972 Olympics. Takyi remains the only African boxer to have won a medal at Tokyo 2020.

Several prominent sports officials have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming finals, demonstrating growing institutional support for amateur boxing development in Ghana.