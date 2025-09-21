Gbenyiri Conflict Victims Return Home After Month-Long Displacement

Displaced victims of Ghana’s deadly Gbenyiri land conflict have begun returning to their communities following the closure of the Sawla safety camp, ending a month-long humanitarian crisis that left thousands living in temporary shelters.

The camp closure follows weeks of displacement after the August 24 conflict claimed 31 lives and displaced approximately 48,000 residents across more than a dozen communities in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole districts. The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), collaborating with the Ghana Red Cross Society, Olam Ghana, and United Nations (UN) humanitarian agencies, facilitated the resettlement process.

Despite the return home, security concerns persist across affected areas. Authorities maintain a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. while implementing comprehensive safety measures including bans on firearms, war regalia, and multiple pillion riders on motorbikes. Security posts are being established in affected communities alongside intensified patrols.

Savannah Regional NADMO Director Zakaria Mahama acknowledged the challenges facing returnees, many of whom initially resisted leaving the camp due to security fears and complete loss of property. Relief supplies were distributed to ease the transition, with authorities promising additional support mobilization.

The humanitarian impact extends beyond Ghana’s borders, with approximately 14,000 people crossing into Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire seeking safety. While Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reported that over 8,000 Ghanaians have returned from Côte d’Ivoire, parliamentary sources dispute these figures, indicating that about 5,000 refugees remain in Vonkrono with 8,000 others still hosted in various Ivorian communities.

Returnees expressed mixed emotions about their homecoming. Samuel Abudu, one victim, highlighted the stark reality facing displaced families: “We were happy to return home, but life has not been easy because our houses were burnt and our farms destroyed. At the camp, at least, we had food every day, but now we have to start life all over again.”

Another victim, Asana Yussif, thanked humanitarian agencies while emphasizing ongoing security concerns. “We are still afraid. We only hope the security men will stay so that there won’t be fighting any longer,” she said, reflecting widespread anxiety among returnees.

The land dispute that triggered the violence has exposed deep-rooted tensions in Ghana’s Savannah Region, where competing claims over agricultural land have escalated into deadly confrontations. The conflict destroyed several houses and property, leaving many victims in makeshift camps while others remain scattered across nearby districts.

Recent developments have heightened concerns about lasting peace. Police arrested two men following an arson attack in Kalba that destroyed two tipper trucks and a compound house, reigniting fears of escalation. Additionally, 38 victims, mostly women and children, returned to the Sawla Camp only days after resettling in Chenkyere communities in the Bole District, indicating continued insecurity.

The crisis represents one of Ghana’s most significant internal displacement events in recent years. The majority of displaced persons are women and children, highlighting the conflict’s disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations. Humanitarian agencies continue working with government officials to address the underlying causes of the land dispute while providing immediate relief to affected communities.

Authorities face the complex challenge of ensuring lasting peace while addressing legitimate land ownership claims that sparked the violence. The establishment of permanent security posts and ongoing dialogue between community leaders remain crucial elements in preventing future outbreaks.

The international dimension of the crisis, with thousands of Ghanaians seeking refuge in neighboring countries, underscores the regional implications of local land conflicts. Diplomatic efforts continue to facilitate the safe return of refugees while addressing concerns about cross-border security.

As communities begin the difficult process of rebuilding, the Gbenyiri conflict serves as a stark reminder of how unresolved land disputes can escalate into humanitarian crises. The successful resettlement of displaced persons marks only the beginning of a longer journey toward reconciliation and reconstruction in Ghana’s Savannah Region.