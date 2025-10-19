Gbawe Homowo: A Call for Unity, Heritage and Progress

The annual Homowo celebrations in Gbawe came alive this year with a vibrant message of unity and progress delivered by Nii Boi Kojo II, the Gbawe Mantse. Speaking to a crowd that included chiefs, queen mothers, and local government officials, the chief called on his people to embrace development while upholding their rich heritage.

A Celebration of Resilience

The air, thick with the aromatic scent of kpokpoi (the traditional festival dish) and the rhythmic cadence of fontomfrom drums, set the stage for a day of deep cultural significance. The procession of Chiefs, adorned in rich red, colourful smocks and regalia, was a majestic sight, symbolising the unbroken chain of authority and tradition that has guided the Ga-Dangme people for centuries.

At the heart of the ceremony was the customary sprinkling of kpokpoi in and around the palace, on some principal streets, and on tombs of departed forefathers at the Royal cemetery. This symbolic act recounts the story of the Ga people’s victory over a devastating famine centuries ago. The ‘hooting at hunger’—the literal meaning of Homowo—was performed with great reverence, serving as a potent reminder of resilience, hope, and the importance of gratitude.

A Vision for Gbawe

Under the theme “Upholding our Heritage, Advancing Unity and Development,” Nii Boi Kojo II highlighted the community’s reputation as a peaceful and progressive part of the Ga State. “We come together in peace and unity, joy and thanksgiving as we honour the rich tradition of our forefathers and celebrate the resilience of our people,” he stated, stressing the importance of peace and harmony.

He urged the community to remember the true spirit of the festival, which, he said, lies beyond the feasting and merry-making. “The true essence of this festival is the renewal of our bond as one people dedicated to preserving our heritage, promoting unity, and advancing the development of Gbawe,” he explained.

The Gbawe Mantse announced that a wave of new development projects is set to begin in the community this year. He assured residents that these projects would improve the physical environment and create opportunities for the youth and better living conditions for everyone. The chief concluded his address by inviting all attendees to share in the community’s vision for a prosperous future, declaring, “Together, let us march forward in unity, peace, and confidence that the future holds even greater blessings for our beloved communities.”

A Call for Unity from Parliament

The festivities were graced by the presence of Hon. Jerry Amerd Shaibu, the Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency. In a speech that resonated deeply with the gathered crowd, Hon. Shaibu masterfully wove the festival’s theme into a contemporary call to action.

He drew a direct parallel between the ancient perseverance that Homowo commemorates and the modern-day challenges facing the municipality. “Our ancestors, through unity and collective effort, hooted at hunger and paved a way for survival and prosperity,” he stated. “Today, the hunger we face is not for food, but for development, for progress, and for lasting peace. We must now ‘hoot’ at underdevelopment, ‘hoot’ at disunity, and ‘hoot’ at anything that seeks to divide us.”

The MP emphasized that the rich cultural heritage being celebrated is the very foundation upon which a prosperous future must be built. “To uphold our heritage is to remember the values of hard work, community, and mutual respect. It is these same values that will advance the unity we need to attract investment, improve our infrastructure, and foster sustainable development for every resident in Weija-Gbawe,” he proclaimed.

The celebration concluded with a grand community feast, where dignitaries, visitors, and residents alike shared in the kpokpoi, reinforcing the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood. As the sounds of music and celebration faded into the night, the message of the day remained etched in the minds of all who attended: a united Gbawe, proud of its past, is poised to build a brighter, more developed future.