Gbande Urges NDC Conclave to Bridge Party Rift

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has issued an urgent call for a party-government conclave, warning on Tuesday that a deepening internal disconnect now places the ruling administration’s political stability at serious risk.

Speaking to Channel 1 TV, Gbande said the rift between the NDC’s party structures and the government born from its 2024 election victory has reached a point where deliberate corrective action can no longer wait.

He identified the growing silence of senior party elders as among the most troubling symptoms of the fracture. Rather than engaging, he said, many have chosen to step back, a pattern he described as dangerous for any political organisation regardless of its strength at the polls.

“The relationship between the party and the government hasn’t been the best, and it is not about jobs,” Gbande told Channel 1 TV.

He also raised concern over the NDC national chairman’s ongoing thank-you tour, which he described as a missed opportunity for joint engagement. The exercise, in his view, should have brought both the party and government together rather than proceeding as a solo effort driven by everyone being occupied elsewhere.

Gbande conceded that the disconnect may not be deliberate, acknowledging that the government absorbed a heavy workload after assuming office. He maintained, however, that good intentions do not reduce the political cost of leaving the party behind. As the officer in charge of operations, he said he bears a direct responsibility to sound the alarm and push for corrective steps now.

His prescription is clear: both arms of the NDC must enter a conclave, honestly assess what has and has not been achieved, return to the elders, and commit to a path that ensures the party and government move forward and succeed together.