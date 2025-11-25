Gbande Questions Owusu Campaign Strategy For NPP Secretary Race

Deputy Director of Operations at the Jubilee House Mustapha Gbande has raised questions about former Communications Minister Ursula Owusu’s candidacy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary position, citing concerns about her alleged relocation from Ghana.

Gbande, who also serves as Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed surprise that Owusu would announce intentions to contest for what he described as a sensitive party position while allegedly based outside Ghana. The comments came hours after the announcement and add a new dimension to the race for the opposition party’s administrative leadership ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The presidency official asked whether her campaign would be coordinated overseas, through social media, or at grassroots level, drawing comparisons to what he termed a similar situation involving an unidentified individual referenced only as KOA.

Owusu officially declared her candidacy on October 20, 2025, her birthday, through a statement to party faithful. The former Ablekuma West legislator positioned herself as a fighter ready to lead the party’s reorganization following its defeat in the December 2024 elections that returned the NDC to power under President John Dramani Mahama.

In her announcement, Owusu pledged to work with party structures from polling stations through electoral areas, constituencies, and regions to restore confidence and unity. She emphasized the need for strategic mobilization to position the NPP as what she called the true vehicle of development and progress.

The former minister criticized the current government sharply, describing it as having lied its way into power and suggesting the NPP remains well positioned to recapture the presidency. She characterized the NDC administration as an accident that lacks competence and sensitivity to citizen needs.

Owusu lost her Ablekuma West parliamentary seat in the December 7, 2024 elections to NDC challenger Reverend Kwaku Addo after representing the constituency for three consecutive terms starting from 2013. She secured approximately 48 percent of votes compared to Addo’s 52 percent in a constituency she had held comfortably in previous elections.

Her ministerial tenure from January 2017 until January 7, 2025 saw her oversee implementation of the Digital Ghana Agenda, including digitization of public services, establishment of the Ghana Card biometric identity system, and deployment of the Ghana Post GPS digital addressing platform. These initiatives aimed to modernize government service delivery and reduce fraud in transactions.

The General Secretary position represents one of the most powerful administrative roles within political parties in Ghana, responsible for coordinating party activities, managing internal structures, and maintaining communication between national leadership and grassroots membership. The secretary also plays crucial roles during elections in organizing campaign logistics and ensuring smooth party operations.

Gbande’s questions about campaign coordination reflect broader concerns within political circles about the practical challenges of running for party office while residing abroad. Party constitutions typically require active engagement with grassroots structures, regular attendance at meetings, and physical presence for mobilization activities.

No evidence has surfaced publicly confirming Owusu has permanently relocated from Ghana. Her husband, Doctor Sam Ekuful, is a United Kingdom based optometrist, though this alone does not establish her current residence status. The former minister has maintained active social media presence and participated in political discourse since losing her parliamentary seat.

The NPP has not yet announced an official timeline for internal elections to fill party positions vacated following the 2024 electoral defeat. Several positions including National Chairman, General Secretary, and various regional roles are expected to attract competitive races as the party rebuilds for future electoral contests.

Party delegates will ultimately decide who leads the administrative machinery through elections at a national congress. The process typically involves extensive campaigning across constituencies, engagement with party structures at all levels, and presentation of visions for party reorganization and electoral strategy.

Other potential candidates for the General Secretary position have not yet publicly declared their intentions, though speculation within party circles suggests several experienced administrators and former office holders may contest. The race will likely intensify as the party sets dates for its internal polls.

For the NPP, the choice of General Secretary comes at a critical juncture. The party must rebuild structures, restore member confidence, and develop strategies to address the factors that contributed to its 2024 defeat. The new secretary will inherit responsibility for these organizational challenges while preparing for the 2028 electoral cycle.

Owusu’s candidacy represents an attempt to leverage her ministerial experience, party seniority, and administrative background into leadership of the party machinery. She framed her bid as part of a rescue mission requiring unity, strategic reorganization, and collective commitment from party members both in Ghana and the diaspora.

The coming weeks will reveal whether other candidates emerge to challenge her bid and how party members respond to questions about campaign logistics and candidate availability for intensive grassroots engagement traditionally required of the General Secretary role.