GBA Elections Postponed as Final Vetting Holds Today

The Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee has delayed the Ghana Boxing Authority's executive board elections to allow a thorough vetting process, introducing a new fitness evaluation for candidates contesting the top three positions.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) executive board elections scheduled for today, Thursday June 4, 2026, have been postponed after the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC) resolved to complete a final vetting session before setting a new election date.

The decision was taken in consultation with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation. GBIMC Chairman Samir Captan, who signed the official press release, said the postponement was necessary to ensure no candidate is disenfranchised and that the vetting process is conducted thoroughly, transparently, and in strict adherence to the GBA Constitution.

The GBIMC cited a wave of appeals from aspirants requesting amendments, corrections, and the submission of additional documents as the immediate trigger for the delay. Rather than proceed with elections while those matters remained unresolved, the committee opted to hold a final vetting session today at the Accra Sports Stadium before fixing a new date.

A notable addition to the process is a mandatory Fitness-For-Role (FFR) evaluation, introduced specifically for candidates contesting the positions of President, First Vice President, and Second Vice President. The GBIMC described the FFR assessment as a further measure to strengthen the integrity of the election.

The committee confirmed that a new date for the Elective Extraordinary Congress will be announced once vetting, further processes, and consultations are concluded. It assured all stakeholders that both the vetting and election processes will be governed by transparency, fairness, and constitutional compliance.

The postponement comes at a sensitive moment for Ghanaian boxing, with the Black Bombers currently in camp at Winneba preparing for the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The sport’s administrators are under pressure to resolve the governance situation swiftly and allow the federation to operate with a fully elected leadership.