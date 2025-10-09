Gazans Celebrate Ceasefire Deal Announced by Trump Administration

Palestinians took to the streets of Khan Younis on Thursday to celebrate after United States President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the devastating two-year conflict in Gaza. The breakthrough sparked scenes of jubilation across the besieged enclave, though celebrations were tempered by grief and cautious optimism.

As news of the agreement spread through Gaza, residents of the southern city gathered in spontaneous celebrations, some chanting religious phrases while others wept with relief. Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo, a Gaza resident, expressed gratitude for what he hoped would end months of continuous bombardment. “Thank God for this ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing. All of Gaza is happy,” he said.

Another resident, Khaled Shaat, described the moment as historic and long-awaited by Palestinian citizens. He characterized the joy witnessed in the streets as relief from what he called the massacres, killing, and genocide that have ravaged the territory since the conflict intensified. Video footage showed young men hoisting friends onto their shoulders, circles of celebrants applauding, and crowds performing prostrations in gratitude outside hospitals in Gaza City.

Trump announced the agreement on Wednesday evening, October 8, stating that Israel would withdraw its troops to an agreed upon line and that all remaining Israeli hostages would be released very soon. Both Hamas officials and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the deal, though specific timings remained unclear at the time of the announcement. The Israeli security cabinet approved the agreement on Thursday, paving the way for implementation.

The first phase would see approximately 48 hostages released, around 20 of whom are believed to still be alive, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention. Trump indicated during White House Cabinet remarks that he expects hostages to be freed Monday or Tuesday, and he announced plans to travel to Egypt for an official signing ceremony.

This ceasefire represents the first significant pause in fighting since a previous truce collapsed more than six months ago. The conflict has caused catastrophic destruction across Gaza, with the Health Ministry reporting more than 67,000 Palestinian deaths. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, and the humanitarian crisis has left the population facing severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

Despite the celebrations, many Gazans expressed mixed emotions, balancing hope with skepticism born from previous broken promises and failed negotiations. The joy in Khan Younis was colored by profound grief for lives lost and uncertainty about what comes next. Some residents voiced concerns about whether the ceasefire would hold and what governance structure might emerge in Gaza’s future.

Celebrations also erupted in Tel Aviv, where families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for nearly two years gathered at Hostage Square to mark the breakthrough. The parallel scenes of relief on both sides underscored the human toll the conflict has exacted on civilians caught in the crossfire.

The agreement was brokered with mediation from Qatar and represents a significant diplomatic achievement for the Trump administration, which has made Middle East peace a priority. However, questions remain about subsequent phases of the plan and whether they can address the deeper political and territorial disputes that have fueled decades of conflict.

Not everyone in Israel’s government supported the deal. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced his party would oppose the ceasefire agreement during Thursday’s cabinet vote, though it ultimately passed with majority support. The political divisions within Netanyahu’s coalition suggest potential challenges ahead in implementing all phases of the plan.

For now, though, many Palestinians are simply savoring the prospect of a reprieve from airstrikes and the possibility of returning to whatever remains of their homes. Whether this moment of celebration marks a genuine turning point or merely a temporary pause remains to be seen, but residents like Abd Rabbo and Shaat are allowing themselves to hope that peace might finally take root.