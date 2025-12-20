Gaza No Longer in Famine Following Aid Increase After October Ceasefire

Gaza is no longer classified as experiencing famine conditions after humanitarian aid deliveries increased significantly following an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a United Nations backed hunger monitoring body announced Friday.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported that improved access for humanitarian and commercial food supplies, combined with reduced fighting, led to better food security across Gaza. No areas of the Strip are currently classified in famine following the October 10 ceasefire, the organization stated. This marks a reversal from August when the IPC confirmed famine was occurring in Gaza City, the first time famine had been detected in the Middle East.

Despite the improved classification, at least 1.6 million people, or 77 percent of the population, are still facing high levels of acute food insecurity in Gaza. The watchdog emphasized that although humanitarian assistance has increased, only basic survival needs are being met. Four governorates remain classified in Emergency Phase 4 through April 2026, indicating severe food insecurity with large consumption gaps and high malnutrition levels.

The IPC warned Gaza could slip back into famine if conditions deteriorate. Under a worst case scenario involving renewed hostilities and halted aid flows, North Gaza, Gaza Governorate, Deir al Balah, and Khan Younis would face famine risk through mid April 2026.

Israel consistently disputed earlier famine claims, arguing it allowed sufficient aid into the territory. Responding to Friday’s report, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said the findings confirmed Israel’s position that there is no famine in Gaza. COGAT, Israel’s aid coordination agency, stated between 600 and 800 aid trucks now enter Gaza daily, with approximately 70 percent carrying food supplies.

Hamas has challenged these figures, maintaining that aid volumes remain inadequate for civilian needs. International media and humanitarian groups extensively documented widespread hunger and severe shortages in Gaza, particularly before the ceasefire when aid access faced restrictions or temporary halts. Some civilians died from hunger during that period, while others were killed attempting to obtain food at distribution points.

Nearly 101,000 children aged six to 59 months are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition through mid October 2026, including more than 31,000 severe cases. An estimated 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are also projected to require treatment for acute malnutrition.

The IPC uses a five phase scale to assess food insecurity. Famine classification requires evidence that at least 20 percent of households face extreme food shortages, at least 30 percent of children are acutely malnourished, and at least two people per 10,000 die daily from starvation or related causes.

Humanitarian agencies continue warning that sustained aid access and long term stability remain essential to prevent a return to catastrophic conditions in Gaza.