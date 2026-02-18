GAUA Warns Against Use of Court Action to End University Strike

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has cautioned against what it describes as the growing use of court processes to halt ongoing strike actions in Ghana’s public universities, urging authorities to prioritize dialogue over litigation.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the association expressed concern over moves by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to rely on legal injunctions to end the recent strike by Senior and Junior Staff Unions in the tertiary education sector.

GAUA said the industrial action stems from unresolved conditions of service and longstanding labour-related grievances. While acknowledging the statutory mandate of the NLC, the association argued that resorting to court action without addressing the root causes of disputes risks deepening mistrust within the labour environment.

“Industrial harmony cannot be sustained through judicial directives alone,” the statement said, emphasizing that strike action remains a lawful and constitutionally protected mechanism when dialogue fails to yield meaningful results.

The association declared its solidarity with the striking unions, calling for constructive engagement and transparent negotiations to restore calm on university campuses.

GAUA also renewed calls for the immediate suspension and comprehensive review of the Retirement Policy introduced by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). According to the group, concerns it previously raised about the policy remain unanswered, and continued silence on the matter could trigger further unrest within the sector.

Among its key demands, GAUA urged:

The suspension of legal maneuvers aimed at disrupting the strike without resolving substantive issues;

Immediate review of the GTEC Retirement Policy pending broad stakeholder consultation;

Good-faith negotiations to restore industrial harmony in public universities.

The association further called on the NLC to take a more proactive role in addressing labour disputes to prevent future strike actions.

The statement was jointly signed by GAUA National President Michael Owusu Ansah and General Secretary Augustine Amissah.

GAUA maintained that lasting peace in the tertiary education sector can only be achieved through dialogue, equity, and mutual respect.