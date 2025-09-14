Gastro Feastival Set to Transform Ghana’s Food Landscape During Farmers’ Day Weekend

Ghana's inaugural Gastro Feastival promises to revitalize the country's social calendar during Farmers' Day weekend, December 5-6, with a comprehensive celebration of food, culture and community at The Palms Convention Centre in Accra.

The pioneering event marks Charterhouse Productions’ flagship initiative under its new Business Elevate Series, launched as part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations. CEO Theresa Ayoade is spearheading the December 5–6 event as a national initiative to reposition Ghana’s food ecosystem as an engine for economic growth, cultural preservation, and social inclusion.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the national holiday that honours Ghana’s farmers and agricultural workers, bringing back memories of major social events like Indutec and Pork Show that once dominated Ghana’s event calendar.

The Gastro Feastival will offer diverse experiences including vendor showcases, masterclass sessions, cooking shows, exhibitions and business pitches, complemented by “Eats and Beats” entertainment programming. Families, friends, and food enthusiasts can look forward to shopping from a diverse range of vendors while participating in engaging cultural activities.

The initiative was officially launched on March 7, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Grand Arena (Accra International Conference Centre), bringing together food industry stakeholders, enthusiasts, experts, and organizations.

The Business Elevate Series represents a game-changing initiative designed to foster growth and transformation across multiple sectors, leveraging Charterhouse’s expertise in organizing impactful meetings to unlock investment opportunities, drive innovation, and catalyze social and economic development.

The festival’s approach centers on reimagining Ghana’s food value chain through four key pillars: production encompassing farming activities, processing of agricultural products, distribution networks, and consumption patterns. This comprehensive framework aims to connect food system stakeholders while inspiring innovation across the culinary landscape.

The event will promote food security, digital innovation, women’s empowerment, youth employment in agribusiness, and sustainable practices, reflecting broader development objectives beyond entertainment value.

The Business Elevate Series functions as a thought leadership and sector engagement program designed to spotlight key industries and drive inclusive growth through storytelling, stakeholder dialogue, and strategic convening.

The timing during Farmers’ Day weekend provides symbolic significance, honoring agricultural workers while showcasing Ghana’s culinary heritage and innovation potential. The event structure allows for both celebration and serious dialogue about food system challenges and opportunities.

Charterhouse Productions brings over two decades of event management experience to the initiative. For over 20 years, Charterhouse has partnered with clients from diverse sectors to deliver professional and well-executed events, priding itself on exceeding client expectations.

The festival’s comprehensive programming includes opportunities for industry networking, knowledge sharing, and business development alongside entertainment and cultural celebration. This dual approach reflects growing recognition of food systems’ economic importance beyond traditional agricultural perspectives.

Ghana’s food industry encompasses significant untapped potential across production, processing, and value addition activities. The Gastro Feastival aims to highlight these opportunities while creating platforms for stakeholder collaboration and investment attraction.

The event’s location at The Palms Convention Centre provides modern facilities capable of accommodating diverse programming requirements. The venue’s capacity allows for simultaneous activities including exhibitions, presentations, cooking demonstrations, and entertainment programs.

The Gastro Feastival represents a call to action for those committed to transforming Ghana’s food industry and supporting sustainable growth, positioning it beyond typical festival formats toward meaningful sector development.

Cultural preservation aspects of the festival acknowledge food’s role in maintaining traditional practices while embracing innovation and modernization. This balance reflects contemporary approaches to cultural heritage management and economic development integration.

The December timing coincides with harvest seasons and traditional celebration periods, making it optimal for showcasing Ghana’s agricultural abundance and culinary diversity. Farmers’ Day provides additional context celebrating the foundation of Ghana’s food systems.

As momentum builds toward the inaugural event, organizers expect significant participation from industry stakeholders, food enthusiasts, and families seeking comprehensive cultural and educational experiences during the festive weekend.