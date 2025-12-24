Gas Explosion at Pennsylvania Nursing Home Kills Two

At least two people died when a suspected gas explosion tore through a nursing home in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon, causing what Governor Josh Shapiro described as catastrophic destruction. The blast occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the facility, which operates as Bristol Health & Rehab Center and was formerly known as Silver Lake Nursing Home.

The explosion caused major structural collapse, with parts of the first floor falling into the basement and trapping people inside, according to Bristol Township Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito. Emergency responders pulled residents from the building through windows, doors, stairwells and elevator shafts in dramatic rescue operations. Twenty people were transported to various hospitals, though their conditions remain unknown.

Governor Shapiro said investigators preliminarily believe a gas leak caused the explosion. PECO, the local utility company, confirmed its crews had responded to reports of a gas odor shortly after 2 p.m. and were on site when the explosion occurred. The company shut off natural gas and electric service to ensure first responder safety but stated it remains unclear whether its equipment or natural gas was involved.

Confusion surrounded the death toll initially, with authorities briefly reporting three fatalities. However, Bristol Township Police Chief CJ Winik confirmed late Tuesday night that one person initially reported dead had been resuscitated at a hospital, keeping the death toll at two. All employees and residents have now been accounted for, and the search operation has concluded.

The 174 bed facility sits approximately 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia on a two acre campus. As of 2024, the facility housed 162 residents, more than 75 percent of whom were 60 years or older, with 129 full and part time staff members. The facility recently changed ownership and was rebranded this month by Saber Healthcare Group.

Recent state inspection reports revealed the facility was not in compliance with several regulations, including failing to provide accurate floor plans and properly maintain fire extinguishers on all levels. An October 29 inspection found the facility failed to provide required smoke barrier partitions. The Pennsylvania Department of Health conducted an inspection on December 10 and created a plan for the new owners to upgrade facility standards.

Residents living blocks away reported feeling their houses shake from the force of the blast. Kim Wilford, whose 87 year old mother lives at the facility, described rushing to the scene and finding chaos as emergency workers evacuated patients, some placed on mats outside. Local nurses unaffiliated with the facility joined the rescue effort.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area as investigations continue into the cause of the explosion. The American Red Cross established a family reunification center at Lower Bucks Hospital for those seeking information about loved ones.